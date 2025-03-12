A woman was left shocked after cutting open a juice box, only to find something inside it, along with mould

Venting as she walked, she made her way to the spaza shop where she had bought it, worried about not having a receipt, in a clip shared on Facebook

Social media users had mixed reactions, with some questioning why she still bought from such shops and others suspecting she was just creating content

A woman discovered a strange item inside her juice box and took it back to the spaza shop she bought it from. Image: Aaron Amat

Source: Getty Images

Recently, police have uncovered several food safety violations in township spaza shops, especially those owned by foreign nationals. Some of these shops have been found selling rotten food with no expiry dates, as well as cool drinks manufactured in backrooms without passing through the official food testing and grading channels set by authorities like the SABS and the NRCS. Some of these illegal products have been disguised as well-known brands, raising serious health concerns.

A video shared by Facebook page South African Daily sparked a debate after a woman revealed a disturbing discovery inside a juice box she had purchased from a local Pakistan-owned spaza shop.

Showing off the juice box with suspicious content

In the clip, the woman shows the juice box cut in half, exposing mould and an unknown substance inside while walking towards the direction of the shop, venting to confront the owner about the experience. As she approaches, however, she notices the owner standing outside with other people.

She then realises she doesn't have a receipt since she had thrown it away, which makes her hesitant. Despite this, she continues walking towards them, but before reaching the shop owner, she cuts the video, leaving viewers without a resolution.

Watch the Facebook video below:

SA debates about the juice

The video stirred mixed reactions. Many people criticised the lady for still buying from such shops, especially after news reports exposing unsafe and untested food products. Others pointed out that mould can sometimes be found even in big grocery stores, claiming they had experienced similar issues with well-known juice brands. Some, however, suspected she was just creating content, questioning why she ended the video before confronting the shop owner.

A lady promised not to buy from her local spaza shop after finding a suspect item. Image: MStudioImages

Source: Getty Images

User @Zani Zanel'Intombi

"This doesn't only happen with spaza shops. You can go to PnP and get the same thing. The point is to stop buying boxed juices. Buy something in a bottle. Crush also has cranberry juice."

User @Meme Mpuse Motloung shared:

"Why are you still buying from them?"

User @Mmabatho Motshwanedi said:

"That's just mold.....I had the same thing happen to me twice with a juice I got from Woolworths and the other one from Spar. Luckily I had till slips and I returned then. Poor Pakistanis are not trying to kill us 🤣🤣🤣🤣with that."

User @Noncedo Mampofu Skydiva Shasha commented:

"Why did you cut and open that juice, always has the lid. How come you thought of cutting it? Something is not adding up."

User @Yser @Vimbai Maponga asked:

"Why cutting off the video before you get there ...we want to see everything."

User @Thami Maiza advised:

"Stop buying from them."

3 Briefly News articles about spazas

A dad shared a video showing off a Louis Vuitton-branded diaper he bought from a Somalian-owned shop, leaving many social media users in stitches.

A Somalian shop owner named Khaya shared a video of a Xhosa woman who came to confront him at his shop over a tomato she claimed was pink.

Minister Gayton McKenzie weighed in on the food poisoning cases associated with food bought in townships and called for the closure of foreign-owned spazas.

Source: Briefly News