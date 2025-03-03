A dad shared a video showing off a Louis Vuitton diaper he bought from a Somalian-owned shop, cracking jokes about it being branded

The man displayed the diaper with white and cream LV prints all over, turning it around to reveal the full design in a clip shared on TikTok

Social media users were rolling on the floor with laughter after seeing the video, with many asking if the brand was aware of the creation

A father showed off a nappy he bought from a spaza shop owner by a Somalian man. Image: @sandilestory

It's always tempting to buy things at a cheaper rate, but sometimes, especially when it comes to products for babies, it's crucial to consider the risks. Babies' skin is much more sensitive than adults', and using products that haven't gone through the right channels of testing can be harmful. Recent discoveries that some shops, particularly Somalian-owned ones, have allegedly been producing products like food and other items in their backrooms without scientific tests raise concerns.

A father under the TikTok handle, @sandilestory shared a jaw-dropping video where he showed off a Louis Vuitton diaper he bought from a Somalian-owned shop, sparking laughter online.

The dad displays the Louis Vuitton diaper

In the clip, the dad had the camera on a diaper in his hand, turning it to reveal the white material adorned with cream LV prints. He can be heard expressing disbelief and laughing at the LV-branded diaper ass he was not expecting to see. In the comment section, he reveals that he bought it for R3.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA comments on the LV branded diaper

The clip attracted over 1.1K comments, with social media users in shock and amused after seeing the diaper. Some joked saying that the R3 diaper was the cheapest Louis Vuitton item they had ever seen, while others raised concerns about the safety and the quality of the product for baby skin. Some shared other luxury brands of diapers they would like to see.

Social media users advised a dad to be careful of products he tried on baby skin after seeing a product he bought. image: @sandilestory

User @Boonhle26 joked:

"Limited edition ke sana 😂."

User @Nenekazi.1 commented:

"I need them for clinic day😭😂😂."

User @andybee311 said:

"Kuphuka lapho (big ups) LV baby 😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥 I don't know but the ghetto queen in me likes these diapers."

User @MaqhaweLuzelwande commented:

"It's actually VL stands for very love series but they used LV logo 😂😂."

User @Zandile added:

"Baby stuff? Yoh, a baby’s skin is so sensitive, don’t risk it."

User @Swazitruelove

"And it’s original because of the pattern! The front is upside down and the back the right way up! 😂😂."

