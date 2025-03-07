SA Mom Amuses Mzansi With Son's Dramatic Transformation After Granny's House

A mom amused the people in Mzansi after she showcased her son's before and after look

The TikTok video gained massive traction on the internet, gathering loads of views, likes and comments

People reacted to the footage as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts

One woman in South Africa had people on the internet cracking up in laughter after showcasing the dramatic transformation of her child after spending time with his grandmother.

A mom showcased her son's dramatic transformation after visiting granny's house, which amused Mzansi. Image: @_miisskay

Source: TikTok

Mom shows off child’s transformation after granny visit

The TikTok user @_miisskay shared a video highlighting the difference between how she left her little one with granny versus how she found him upon returning. The clip quickly gained traction, leaving many parents nodding in agreement.

In the first part of the clip, the child is seen clean, neatly dressed in his Adidas Samba, with his white pants and beige jersey and full of energy as he arrives at his grandmother’s house. Fast forward a few hours, and the scene changes dramatically. The little one appears completely exhausted, as he was sitting on the ground in different clothing, all messy after a fun time at granny's place

@_miisskay's footage went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

SA is entertained by the child's antics

Mzansi peeps could not get enough of the relatable content, as many parents and guardians shared their own experiences of leaving kids with grandparents. The video sparked a wave of laughter in the comment section.

Puleng said:

"I'm sure that green top belongs to his cousin."

Refilwemankuroane wrote:

"In my granny’s excuse. She will say yol bring your kids with new clothes, with light colours. We only wear that for Dr visits and church."

YourGirlMo added:

"And best believe that baby is being taken care of so well."

Petty Precious | UGC CREATOR expressed:

"At least she didn't cut the hair, they get annoyed by the hair."

Nomakhuwa shared:

"So no one noticed that the trouser is giving peplum at the bottom? Also, who bought him pink crocs?"

RhandzuSummeR gushed over the boy saying:

"The cute little Sambas."

Mama Lethabo Mabena commented:

"That time granny sees nothing wrong."

Maka pumpum was amused:

"Tshirt yakabani?? it's giving my female cousin a t-shirt."

Boohle_Ntombela expressed:

"The way my daughter's pacifier gets lost.. I might join uGrannie shame."

