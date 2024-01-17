A parent shared a moment accompanying her baby boy on his first day of big school

Initially, it went well until the toddler put up a fight when it was time for his mother to leave him at the school

The online community reacted to the toddler's reaction with laughter, many sharing their similar experiences

A young boy gave his mother a difficult time on his first day at the big school. Images: @veld_tie/ TikTok, @Anna Blazhuk/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

It's that time of the year. Kids are going back to school. This is a nice feeling for parents with grown-up kids. Finally, they will have peace in the house for a few hours.

However, the feeling is not mutual for parents with kids who will start school. They have to put up with fights and screams.

@veld_tie took to her TikTok account to share her experience with her boy starting his first day at the big school.

In the video, the young boy is happy on the way to school. The war started when it was time for his mother to leave him at the school. The boy put up quite a fight.

See the young man putting up a fight

TikTokkers laughed at the video

The video got over 3,000 likes, with many TikTokkers finding the back-to-school video funny.

@Carley said:

"So thankful I went through that 4 years ago with my little man "

@Tas shared:

"This used to be me"

@Jena commented:

"He is gonna love school so much when he is settled"

@Shanny :) wrote:

"Omw my sister reacted the same way when she was younger."

@Virgil Vaughan CPT said:

"Hai shame man."

@lusanda shared:

"I only cried on the first day because all the other kids that were crying were getting ice cream otherwise I was like 'what's all this fuss about?'"

@Connor commented:

"This is funny."

Toddler's hairdo for school sparks debate

In another story, Briefly News reported about a toddler's hairdo for the first day of school, sparking debate online.

In a video shared by @baby_krishna0, the cute girl stands with a scarf wrapped around her head, covering the new style. As the video continues, the toddler unveils her head, and there is an outstanding hairstyle. Her hair was beautifully braided. In addition, the hairdresser, who is also her mom, added colourful items along with white beads at the base.

Source: Briefly News