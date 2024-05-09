Belgian Patrick Aussems is a new name on the list of names to become the potential coach of Kaizer Chiefs

Aussems has previously been the coach of teams in Cameroon, Congo, Sudan, Tanzania, Kenya and South African side Black Leopards

Amakhosi fans are in disbelief to see the Belgian mentioned as a potential coach, as they do not believe he has the skills for the job

Former Belgian international footballer Patrick Aussems has emerged as a surprise candidate to become the Kaizer Chiefs coach next season.

Aussems, who previously coached Black Leopards, has joined Chiefs’ long list of names, which includes Portuguese coach Rui Vitoria.

Patrick Aussems has experience coaching in Africa

Aussems is a candidate for the Chiefs' job, as confirmed by the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source, the club have made contact with the Belgian, while former Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande has backed himself to become the Amakhosi boss.

The source said:

“As we all know, there are a lot of names on the list, and that is because Chiefs want to make sure they are making the right choice. They have contacted a few names, including Aussems, but nothing is set in stone yet.”

During his career as a coach, Aussems has overseen teams in Cameroon, Congo, Sudan, Tanzania, Kenya while he also has experience in the CAF Champions League.

Amakhosi fans are not happy

The Amakhosi faithful took to social media to voice their disapproval of Aussems, who they feel is not equipped to coach the Soweto giants.

Bra Bo does not rate Aussems:

“This Patrick Aussems story doesn’t sit well with me.”

Jonas Leboho is angry:

“You mad.”

Phumlani Tar Shane Wece is not a fan:

“Hayi, he is a wrestler this one, not a coach.”

Stanley Longwe questions Aussems’ credentials:

“What has he achieved in football?”

Mosito Lisema is in disbelief:

“A Black Leopards reject. Really?”

