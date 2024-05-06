Kaizer Chiefs legend Willard Katsande says he will be a tittle-winning coach of the Amakhosi in the near future

The former Zimbabwe international said he is busy gaining his qualifications for the job while mentoring the youth at his football academy

Local football fans love the confidence of the 38-year-old, who played for Chiefs from 2011 till 2021

Willard Katsande backs himself to be a successful coach of Kaizer Chiefs. Image: Willard Katsande

Source: Twitter

Willard Katsande backs himself to become a successful coach of Kaizer Chiefs after he finishes his qualifications in the next four years.

The 38-year-old Katsande, who runs his own clothing business, said he will coach the Amakhosi and bring silverware back to the Soweto-based side.

Willard Katsande is full of confidence

Watch Katsande back himself for the Amakhosi job in the video below:

Speaking via 947's YouTube channel, Katsande, who works as a sports analyst on SABC, said he wants to win trophies at Chiefs and change how they play football.

Katsande said:

“I think four [years]… Trust me, and not just a coach but a coach that will win a trophy and the league. I will also try to change the game and how people see Kaizer Chiefs."

Mzansi appreciates Katsande's confidence

Local football fans took to social media to show their love for former Kaizer Chiefs midfield enforcer who racked up 326 appearances during a 10-year stay at the club.

Sphola is hesitant:

"I might have to wait and see."

Elite King James backs Katsande's confidence:

"It's important to dream and speak your dreams. They will eventually come to pass."

Dingswayo kaNyambose backs Katsande:

"I like the confidence."

Ntokozo Masuku believes Katsande:

"Come and save us, Katsande."

Fanito is a fan:

"Let's go bro."

Willard Katsande backs his son

As reported by Briefly News, Willard Katsande has backed his son, Willard Junior, to one day fill his boots.

The former Kaizer Chiefs midfield enforcer shared a picture of his son on social media, saying he has all the skills to become a future star.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News