Women's African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) defending champions, Banyana Banyana, have boycotted training in Morocco due to unpaid salaries from SAFA

The players are demanding immediate payment for outstanding salaries for April and June camps ahead of WAFCON

The South African Football Association (SAFA) is yet to respond officially to the player's allegations

Women's African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) reigning champions, Banyana Banyana, have reportedly downed their tools and staged a stay-in and are refusing to train. The reason for their action is attributed to unpaid dues from the South African Football Association (SAFA).

SABC Sport reported that the team boycotted their second training session on Friday, after complaining to SAFA. The players' demands include immediate payment of outstanding salaries for their April and June camps, which formed a part of coach Desiree Ellis’ WAFCON preparations.

SAFA has reportedly failed to make those payments to the ladies, hence the action undertaken by them.

No formal meeting with SAFA before camp

The Head of Delegation, Thabile Msomi, addressed the team on Thursday, letting them know that the matter has been escalated to the SAFA President, Dr. Danny Jordaan. The players are still waiting official communication from Jordaan on the matter and the way forward.

A player who reportedly spoke to the SABC on condition of anonymity said;

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"We had no formal meeting with SAFA today or even before camp. When we sought a meeting with the CEO, they simply said she was unavailable. The excuse given for the CFO/COO was that they were tired from an NEC meeting.”

Banyana Banyana aiming to defend WAFCON title

The ladies are already in Morocco for the biennial competition, which will start on July 5 until the 26th of the month. The Ellis-led team won the last edition and will be aiming to successfully retain their crown.

South Africa are in Group C alongside Ghana, Mali, and Tanzania, with their first game scheduled on July 7 against the Black Queens.

Safa have not yet said anything regarding the allegations raised by the players.

Abseenteeism of star player Thembi Kgatlana already a problem

The reported industrial action comes on the background of the exclusion of Tigress Femenil star forward,Thembi Kgatlana from the team that travelled to Morocco. Kgatlana was said to have been left out of the team due to personal reasons striker Hilda Magaia is also still undergoing medical assessments.

SAFA'S financial woes persist

The football mother body,SAFA continues to grapple under financial problems that have became widely and well documented. Briefly News previously reported that the main root for the SAFA's financial problems stem from high bonuses paid to national teams and huge staff costs due to excessive salaries, as per the FA's financial committee chair, Mxolisi Sibam.

Danny Jordaan speaks on Amajita bonus

Briefly News previously reported that the South African Football Association (SAFA) has yet to finalise any bonus or incentive structure for the Amajita squad following their historic U-20 Afcon triumph in Egypt.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News