Tyla had a banging performance at the FIFA World Cup alongside rapper Future, where they sang their collab Game Time

Fans went wild over a viral photo of Tyla giving Future a sultry glance towards the end of their performance

Trolls joked about Future's dating history and warned Tyla about not trying anything with the rapper

Tyla and Future performed ‘Game Time’ at the FIFA World Cup. Image: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images, Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Tyla caused a stir when she gave Future 'the look' during their performance at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Los Angeles on Friday, 12 June 2026.

Together, they joined forces for the opener to sing a song from FIFA's 2026 album, minutes before the United States played against Paraguay.

Tyla charms Future with sultry look

Fans caught the glance Tyla gave Future, which sparked romance rumours online. Towards the end of the performance, Tyla looked at Future in a sultry way, prompting fans to come up with jokes.

Fans warned Tyla to read up on articles about Future's messy dating history and the fact that he has multiple baby mamas. Some even asked Ciara to warn the star, while many asked her to listen to his songs, as his lyrics point to him being a playboy.

Below is the photo that had the internet in a tizzy.

Tyla performed with Future after performing ‘Game Time'. Image: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Fans joke about Tyla and Future

Below are some of the reactions:

@ArcNgel00 exclaimed:

"This is proof that women don’t like good men!"

@Femzyr1 asked:

"Is Tyla Aware That Future Has 8 baby mamas already? Or She Just Wants To Be The 9th One?"

@true_var joked:

"She wants to change from amapiano to R&B/ soul after the toxicity phase 1."

@OfficialBPlus praised Tyla after her performance:

"Tyla has the most aura I’ve seen from a female singer in YEARS. Every song she sings becomes a banger. Say what you want, but she’s on a trajectory to become a LEGEND. Already a superstar, next level is mega star."

@RealEjiofor_ asked:

"She probably has no self-control. And who is that guy who wasn't even paying attention to her? Anyway, she could never get him because he's above her league... Nice try Tyla."

Tyla's national anthem performance angers SA

Fans were outraged after Tyla sang the national anthem, but they could not see her. That was because the cameras were focused on other people, and the choir which sang alongside her, but she only appeared for two seconds.

One of the people who was angry was radio personality Anele Mdoda, who joked about the cameraman being a Rihanna fan.

"The director is a Rihanna fan," SHE said. In another post, Anele screamed, "You want to tell me you stayed on the backup singers longer than TYLAAAAAAAAAAA. Get serious here."

Tyla called out for double standards

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla faced backlash online after her new picture with American rapper Future surfaced online. She was accused of displaying double standards for allowing Future to put his arm over her shoulder just days after visibly rejecting a similar gesture from a South African fan.

Reacting to the viral picture, fans sparked an intense debate online, with several users claiming that Tyla prioritises her international Hollywood standing over her local South African fanbase.

Source: Briefly News