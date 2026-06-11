Tyla has been announced as one of the artists to be featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony

The She Did It Again hitmaker will be singing the South African national anthem at Mexico City Stadium

South Africa's national team, Bafana Bafana, will play the opening match against Mexico on Thursday, 11 June 2026

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Tyla Set To Perform South African National Anthem Ahead of Opening Match at FIFA World Cup 2026

Source: Instagram

Mzansi, stand up! Local talent, Tyla, has been announced as one of the artists who will grace the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony.

Minutes before the match, on Thursday, Tyla will be singing the South African national anthem as Bafana Bafana prepares to represent the country against Mexico.

Tyla to sing national anthem

She Did It Again hitmaker is as excited as her fans are for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Speaking about this achievement, Tyla said she will cherish this moment forever.

Below is the full list of performances as reported by @EricNjiru:

"Alejandro Fernández will perform the Mexican national anthem. Tyla will perform the South African anthem. Belinda, Burna Boy, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná and Shakira set to perform. FIFA World Cup 2026 Ambassador Salma Hayek Pinault will welcome fans to Mexico City. Ryan Castro will join J Balvin on stage during the opening ceremony for a powerful performance," the user wrote.

Mixed reactions to Tyla singing national anthem

Some fans have expressed disappointment at how there is no hype for Tyla's upcoming performance. One fan, @masixolemange_, said:

"What is wrong with South African media? Tyla will be performing at the two/ three opening ceremonies at the World Cup in Mexico and the United States 🇺🇸, and no publication or broadcasting is hyped about it. It’s like she's not even part of this monumental moment at all. @Official_SABC1, you were more hyped about Drake's album release than you ever were before about anything related to a South African entertainer, let alone a Grammy Award Winning Global Superstar that is proudly South African."

@DuKuDuKu_Bucs

"Bafana Bafana must take advantage of her presence. They must score two quick goals while the Mexicans are still reminiscing about her performance."

@AlexMilatov

"Man! I love this girl. I love the moves she's making and how incredibly proud she is of South Africa."

@KG_ZA2025

"National anthems are not supposed to be a performance. I don’t even know why they make artists sing national anthems in the first place. They should play the instrumentals as normal then people sing along. I have never seen any national anthem being sung by an artist correctly."

Sizwe says Bafana Bafana will not win the WC

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ahead of Bafana Bafana's highly anticipated opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Mzansi is discussing their chances of winning

Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo responded to an X user who asked Mzansi what they thought of Bafana Bafana's chances of winning

Sizwe Dhlomo gave a very bold and straightforward response, which ignited a storm online

Source: Briefly News