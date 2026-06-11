A young South African football supporter is preparing for a special FIFA World Cup experience in the United States

The Johannesburg youngster secured a coveted role that will place him close to the action on football's biggest stage

His inspiring journey comes as Bafana Bafana continue their campaign at the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup

Luca Human-Maré, a 10-year-old from Johannesburg, will represent South Africa as an official FIFA ball carrier at the World Cup 2026. Image: ecr.co.za

Source: UGC

Ten-year-old Johannesburg football fan Luca Human-Maré is set to live out a dream after being selected as an official FIFA World Cup match ball carrier in the United States. The youngster earned the opportunity through a competition run by Kia South Africa and will represent the country at one of the world's biggest sporting events.

Luca Human-Maré earns dream FIFA World Cup opportunity

As Bafana Bafana prepare for their World Cup fixtures, Luca is getting ready for an unforgettable experience of his own.

The 10-year-old was selected as one of FIFA's official match ball carriers. The role involves walking onto the pitch before kick-off and delivering the match ball to the referee before the game begins.

According to East Coast Radio, Luca secured the opportunity through a Kia South Africa competition. His mother, Liani Maré, said her son's love for football has been evident for years.

Liani said:

"After practice, a half an hour later, he would put on his boots again and go into the garden and practise.

"So, I think we see the dedication and we see the dream. All we can do is support it and make sure he has everything he needs to keep going."

She added that they would travel to the United States before spending several days in Atlanta during the tournament.

Young SA football fan proud to represent South Africa

Luca said he was thrilled to have been chosen for the prestigious role. The youngster explained that he submitted several videos as part of the competition process, showcasing football skills, celebrations and other creative content.

He said:

"I made a lot of different videos like skills, dancing, shooting, celebrations and lots more. It's like an opportunity and part of my dream.

"It's just amazing to meet players and be there as a match ball carrier. And I'm very proud of myself to represent South Africa, Bafana Bafana and sing the national anthem."

Luca added:

"It's just amazing. Let's go Bafana Bafana!"

Johannesburg boy earns coveted FIFA World Cup opportunity. Image: FFAcom

Source: Twitter

FIFA World Cup role gives youngster a memory for life

FIFA's match ball carrier programme gives young football enthusiasts a rare chance to participate directly in World Cup matchday ceremonies.

Kia has run similar initiatives in various countries, allowing children to get close to the game and experience football's biggest tournament from a unique perspective.

As Bafana Bafana chase success at the FIFA World Cup, Luca's selection offers another South African success story at the tournament. The young football fan will not only witness the spectacle up close but will also play a small yet memorable role in one of sport's biggest events.

Viral oracle cat predicts Bafana Bafana vs Mexico result

Briefly News previously reported that a social media-famous cat known as Nimbus Pronos sparked debate among football fans after predicting the outcome of Bafana Bafana's opening 2026 FIFA World Cup match against Mexico.

The internet-famous feline selected Mexico to win the clash in Mexico City, reviving memories of Paul the Octopus, who became a global sensation during the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Source: Briefly News