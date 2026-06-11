A woman surprised her football-loving partner with a thoughtful gift ahead of a major sporting event

As excitement builds for Bafana Bafana's opening World Cup clash, fans across the country are getting match-day ready

The heartwarming gesture sparked plenty of jokes and amused reactions online, with many praising the thought behind it

Dolly Motaung gifted her man in preperation for the FIFA World Cup. Image: @missdee_8

Source: TikTok

A woman had South Africans smiling after surprising her man with a thoughtful FIFA World Cup-themed gift package. SA praised her consideration.

The TikTok video, posted by Dolly Motaung on 10 June 2026, shows her partner unpacking items from gift bags while she records his reactions. The gifts, meant to make his World Cup viewing experience more comfortable, included a gown, slippers, and a soccer jersey, which he appeared to be most excited about.

"I guess he's ready for the World Cup now. Even those late-night games indoors. He'll be warm."

Mexico hosts Bafana Bafana in the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Source: Getty Images

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Fans gear up to back Bafana Bafana.

South Africans are getting ready to back Bafana Bafana as they take on Mexico in the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup tonight. The tournament runs from 11 June to 19 July, with kickoff set for 9 pm, and fans are already making plans on where to watch the big game.

There are plenty of viewing options, according to IOL News, these include SABC's live broadcasts across its TV, radio, and streaming platforms. Supporters can also join watch parties at the Mall of Africa in Johannesburg, The Pavilion in Durban, Playground Braamfontein, and Montecasino's Piazza, where big screens, entertainment, and fan experiences are expected to draw large crowds.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi weighed in on the FIFA gifts

South Africans took to the comments to share their thoughts on the woman's gifts to her husband. This is what they said on her page:

Isaa said:

"Once you get warm, then it's chai, you'll watch highlights ekseni. (in the morning)😂"

habiso wrote:

"Dankie, my sister. On behalf of the gents who deserve that kind of love and warmth, may the Lord shower you with the gift of life and success 😊☺️😊☺️😊"

chiankieneonengwe commented:

"Mine gave me his card to spoil myself because I passed my 1st semester module. Should I use it to buy him a gown😂"

Lebo replied:

"If it's treating you well, then spoil it Mfazi🥰❤️"

🌸Zanele🌸added:

"It's nice seeing a man happy too."

More Briefly News Stories on the FIFA World Cup

Comedian Rory Petzer sparked debate after posting a TikTok video saying he was nervous about the lack of excitement and visible support for Bafana Bafana ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Mexico.

A viral video of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s lookalike, Uncle Cereal, sending a message to Bafana Bafana ahead of the 2026 World Cup amused South Africans and sparked plenty of reactions online.

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Source: Briefly News