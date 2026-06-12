African superstars Tyla and Burna Boy linked up in Mexico after the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony

The two stars posed for a photo that has since gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), and it had tongues wagging

Social media users were split, with many Africans sharing salty reactions to Tyla linking up with Burna Boy

Tyla linked up with Nigerian star Bura Boy after the World Cup opening ceremony. Image: CARL DE SOUZA / AFP via Getty Images, Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

African stars Tyla and Burna Boy surprised many fans when they linked up in Mexico after the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony. Burna was part of the opening ceremony, where he performed along with Shakira for their collaboration Dai Dai.

Tyla was announced as the singer for the South African national anthem before Bafana Bafana lost the match.

In a snap shared by @yabaleftonline, the two stars were all smiles on the couch.

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Social media divided over Tyla and Burna's picture

There was surprisingly no animosity between the two stars as many of their fanbases used to be at loggerheads because Tyla would win many international awards, while Burna Boy would get snubbed. What ruffled many people's feathers, though, is the fact that Tyla often gets dubbed Afrobeats, despite mentioning that she is not an Afrobeats artist.

@Samestimi asked:

"Why are our female artists always trying to pose like this most times. Can they just basically pose normal, please."

@aonepipi praised:

"Burna Boy and Tyla in the same frame at the World Cup is African music's biggest night on the biggest stage. The continent sent its best, and they showed up."

@DrealSamtv reacted:

"Make burna pound am make she pour the song wey she take win Grammy against Davido in the first place."

@benintechboy stated:

"She needs the Nigerian acceptance so bad."

@Ayomyde__ reacted:

"If the Titanic was one tenth as strong as the sole of that shoe, it may not be so popular today."

@zuhair_1234 said:

"Love these two artists. Tyla’s sophomore album (A*POP) drops on July 24th. Please pre-save."

@Davi_mi said:

"Listen well, that's all you know how to do lmao. This one's always showing off her hips. Ouch."

@EMMIX_SHIMAVE stated:

"Aura chock..if na that brother now him for don rush grab him waist. Short brother."

@theboyzoom said:

"She idolises Burna Boy like mad. She’ll make sure her collab with him is like a generational masterpiece."

Anele Mdoda angered by Tyla's brief moment on TV

In a previous report from Briefly News, South Africans were very disappointed by Grammy-winner Tyla's national anthem performance at the FIFA World Cup. This was after the Push 2 Start hitmaker only appeared for about two seconds on camera as she sang the anthem.

Many fans, including Anele Mdoda, did not hold back as they slammed the cameraman for disappointing the nation.

"The director is a Rihanna fan," SHE said. In another post, Anele screamed, "You want to tell me you stayed on the backup singers longer than TYLAAAAAAAAAAA. Get serious here."

Source: Briefly News