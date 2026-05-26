South African singer Tyla has walked away with two out of the four nominations she bagged at the American Music Awards 2026, on Monday, 25 May 2026

Tyla previously spoke against the awards ceremonies grouping African artists as Afrobeats, saying her music is just more than that

X users have responded to Tyla's latest win, questioning the tendency of award ceremonies to constantly group her under afrobeats

Tyla won 2 American Music Awards, including one for Afrobeats. Image: Dia Dupisul

Source: Getty Images

Tyla has once again won the Best Afrobeats Award at the American Music Awards, which happened on Monday, 25 May 2026.

Not only that, but she took home two out of the four nominations that she received that night. Her song Chanel was crowned the social song of the year.

These gongs cemented Tyla as one of the most awarded local acts, who is putting Mzansi music on the map.

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In September 2024 at the MTV VMAs, Tyla won an Afrobeats award, but in her acceptance speech, she condemned American award shows for constantly grouping African artists under the Afrobeats genre.

"The global impact that 'Water' has had on the world just proves that African music can be pop music too. This is just so special, but also bittersweet because I know there's a tendency to group all African artists under Afrobeats. It's a thing, and even though Afrobeats has run things and has opened so many doors for us, African music is so diverse. It's more than just Afrobeats."

Although fans are proud of her success, some are echoing her sentiments that African music is more than just Afrobeats.

Tyla has spoken against being crowned an Afrobeats Artist. Image: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

X users debate Tyla's wins

Below are some of the reactions from online users about Tyla's wins:

@bknkRiRi_US0x claimed:

"They keep profiling her and giving her awards for afrobeats even when Tyla says herself she does "Popiano".

@STILESMbulazi gushed:

"I love her work👌 she is continuously stepping on necks and HARD."

@Vinoliciah responded:

"Nigerians think just because Afrobeats originated from Naija, when their artists are nominated, they would automatically win. We voted for Tyla. Go cry to your mother. We don't just talk, we act."

@Ria44ai shared:

"I don't understand why they keep pushing Afrobeat to Tyla when she herself said she makes pop. It gives room for people to drag her again and again, to be honest. Congratulations to her."

Babes Wodumo eyes Tyla for next collab

In more Tyla news from Briefly News, Gqom superstar Babes Wodumo has mentioned the two ladies she wants to collaborate with, and they are Tyla and Beyoncé.

Her reason for this is that she feels as though the ladies are just like her, stubborn but talented.

"Which artist would you want to feature and why?" the interviewer asked. To which Babes boldly answered, "Beyoncé and Tyla. Only. Beyoncé is just like me; she is stubborn. Tyla as well. I don't think the rest can defeat me. I am the top dog, from dancing to singing. So, none of these people can defeat me."

Source: Briefly News