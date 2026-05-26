DJ Maphorisa has accidentally danced his way into international trends, with rapper Offset joining the trend

Maphorisa went viral after a fan used his old video and added the new Drake song as the audio, instantly setting a trend

The amapiano DJ recently recreated the viral Shabang dance video, but fans still loved the original

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Offset did the viral ‘Shabang’ dance, which has been associated with DJ Maphorisa. Image: Prince William via Getty Images, djmaphorisa/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Well, DJ Maphorisa is officially the face of the Shabang dance! On Monday, 25 May 2026, the amapiano DJ and music producer celebrated his international recognition after US rapper Offset jumped on the trend.

A fan took a video clip of Maphorisa performing during his amapiano sets, where he did the towel dance, and added the new Drake song, Shabang, from his new album, Iceman.

Now, as the world catches on, the dance trend has already been given a face: Madumane!

Mzansi reacts to Offset's dance

In a viral clip, the former Migos group member was asked by a fan what his Summer song was. After giving it some thought, Offset sang Shabang, but not only that, but he also did the Phori towel forehead wipe.

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Reacting to this, Maphorisa shared the video on X, accompanied by emojis, as his caption.

Mzansi does not doubt that Phori's influence is unmatched. However, many people are vouching for Phori to credit the user who made the video instead of taking all of the credit.

@just_lordy replied:

"Lord Phorry's Shabang Dance is way better than whatever those international TikTokkers did."

@balashutaman joked:

"Offset hitting the Phori Shabang dance, Lawd has no choice but to trademark it now."

@Franky_T_ wants Phori to give credit where it is due:

"You should thank the guy who made you blow up like that."

@mookamedil10313 reacted:

"A few moments later, he will say, 'I did a lot for America. I built Drake's career.' We know him."

@RSeraki replied:

"They don’t understand the brainstorming process you had before calling Drake and sharing this idea with him."

@g0dsvryown shared:

"Madumane is about to trademark the dance."

@BALENCISKII shared:

"Nah, Drake gotta give Phori his royalties for the dance challenge he saved his career."

@Zakhele shared:

"I studied Public Relations in 1977, back when computers used 2mb floppy disks. Marshall McLuhan was already speaking about this then; he described a world becoming interconnected through electronic media."

DJ Maphorisa celebrated Offset doing his ‘Shabang’ dance. Image: djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

DJ Maphorisa's sweaty pants in viral gym video

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Maphorisa’s viral post-workout dance video had sparked an intense debate on social media after some users noticed an odd detail on his gym clothes, particularly his pants.

Some users were divided over whether the Amapiano pioneer was simply sweating heavily from his intense session or had suffered an embarrassing bathroom accident before making the video. His sudden fitness obsession had some fans bringing up his ex-girlfriend, Thuli Phongolo's viral rant about unhygienic men, with many convinced her words pushed "Porry" into the gym.

Source: Briefly News