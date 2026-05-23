Controversial former music executive, Nota Baloyi, trolled award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest in a recent X (formerly Twitter) post

Nota targeted Cassper's reading knowledge and asked the rapper to recommend five books

This prompted a quick response from online users, who both defended Cassper, while others trolled him further

Nota Baloyi shaded Cassper Nyovest amid their ongoing feud. Image: casspernyovest, lavidanota

Source: Instagram

May 2026 marked the return of rapper Cassper Nyovest in the Twitter streets, but it was not a pleasant visit. The rapper had a few scathing words to say to his haters, especially Nota Baloyi.

The controversial music executive has since responded to Cassper's post and tried to insult his educational level.

In an X post dated Friday, 22 May 2026, Nota said:

"Ask Cassper Nyovest to recommend 5 books to read… Lol!" he exclaimed.

This attempted to insult the rapper's educational level, as Mzansi has the belief that Cassper never completed his matric studies. He once revealed that he got the opportunity to obtain his certificate after initially dropping out back in the day.

Mzansi responds to Nota's post

The reactions from the online community are mixed as some found Nota's post amusing, while others defended the rapper.

@pdmangava joked:

"You choose violence, bro, not even Floyd Mayweather can do that."

@Tlhalefo_B reacted:

"This is envy disguised as jealousy. Plus, you guys are of the same age."

@billsXchills exclaimed:

"Cassper really knows how to get the whole timeline talking! That’s one thing about him, he never misses."

@Hlolo59 stated:

"People who undermine others because bona they read books are low-key stupid though. Just because someone doesn’t prefer your hobby, you're now trying to act smart."

@BennieSonamzi clapped back:

"Ask him to share tips on filling up FNB or the Dome."

@5AIINTx shared:

"Insulting casspers intelligence like he wasn't the first and only hip hop artist to fill the dome."

@travfishscott defended Cassper:

"Wena recommend the best prison songs, seeing how you have a strong tie with being locked up.'

@Rantsho_black responded:

"He can buy a library, you'll read the books for him with your talent for reading."

Cassper claps back at Nota

When the conversation centred around Cassper's ability to produce hit songs, the rapper returned to social media to defend his name, saying he has countless hit songs. On the topic of Nota, Cassper said the music executive is not okay.

"Haha, Nota isn’t all the way okay in the head, and y'all ain’t ready for that conversation, but it’s cool. In the head and the heart."

Nota Baloyi tried to troll Cassper Nyovest. Image: casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

Cassper's wife Pulane gushes over him on TikTok

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cassper Nyovest's wife, Pulane Mojaki Phoolo, recently gushed over her man on TikTok by posting a loved-up picture with the rapper. She coupled the picture with a sweet caption, expressing her undying love for her husband.

South African online users are here for their love story, as many people are celebrating the couple.

Source: Briefly News