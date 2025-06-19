Cassper Nyovest made an X post, targeting Nota Baloyi, questioning whether he had taken his alleged medication

Nota Baloyi did not take that lying down, as the podcaster unleashed a very brutal response at Cassper

Some people did not find his response appropriate because he included his wife, Pulane Mojaki, and Thobeka Majozi

Nota Baloyi unleashed a series of ruthless attacks on Cassper Nyovest, targeting his wife, Pulane Mojaki and the mother of his son, Thobeka Majozi.

Cassper vs Nota, again

Kusho Bani hitmaker Cassper Nyovest took to X on 18 June 2025 to troll Nota Baloyi. The rapper said he wondered if he took his pills, saying he often gets worried about the former music executive.

"I'll be fine, chilling nje and then I wonder if Nota o nwele di pilisi today. Ke na le go worriya ka ene witsi. Shem ke sono ka ngwana batho mann. Kate, ke genius!! KWE! he exclaimed.

Cassper's post loosely translates to, "I'll be fine, chilling nje, and then I wonder if Nota drank his pills today. I worry about him, you know. It is a shame, man, this is someone's child. They said he is a genius," he laughed.

This might seem like it was unprovoked; however, the two personalities have never seen eye to eye.

Nota unleashes brutal jabs at Cass

This salty post did not sit well with Nota Baloyi, who gave a scathing clap back at Cassper Nyovest. But he included his wife, Pulane Mojaki, and made some serious allegations against her.

He also made mention of his baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, claiming he failed to make her a "decent woman."

Nota's salty X post can be viewed here.

Mzansi unimpressed by Nota's response

Peeps were not impressed by Nota's approach because he involved two women who had nothing to do with their beef.

@SyntaxSavvyy asked:

"Couldn't you clap back without involving women?"

@Melo_Malebo stated:

"Watch him cling on to Pip-enyane as a rebrand from that one Sol gave him. He’s not particularly known for being creative lol."

@woza_diego asked:

"Gusy, when do you get the chance to work? So early in the morning, there is already bickering?"

@PushkinIsSoft lashed:

"So you had nothing terrible to say about him, then you went for people who have nothing to do with your beef. What do these ladies have to do with this because you lost and also definitely didn't take the pills he is speaking about."

@RichardMtshali said:

"You come online to stir up mischief but aren't man enough to drop names?"

@koekemoer_no1 replied:

"Let's have a celebrity boxing match, let's settle this on the ring."

@thapelo_mof joked:

"This is giving "I wore my new outfit yesterday, but not enough people were in the streets, so I'm gonna wear it again today""

Cass slams trolls

In a previous report from Briefly News, rapper Cassper Nyovest picked a bone with a troll online.

The troll made a jab at the rapper about his career and how it wasn't the same after AKA died.

