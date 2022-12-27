Controversial media personality Nota Baloyi's apparent stalking of his estranged wife, Berita, on social media has raised concerns

The infamous music exec rubbed many up the wrong way when he trolled Berita after she posted a pic of herself on holiday in Spain

Concerned social media users advised Nota to stop his obsession with Berita and move on after she left their marital home earlier this year

Nota Baloyi is being called out on his timeline for his obsession with estranged wife, Berita. Mzansi social media users accused the controversial music exec of stalking the singer who left him earlier this year.

Nota Baloyi is being accused of stalking his estranged wife, Berita. Image: @lavidanota, @beritaafrosol

Berita posted a stunning pic of herself enjoying her get away in Málaga, Spain. The pic rubbed Nota up the wrong way. He took to Twitter and shared that he had invited her to his family's Christmas lunch but she never arrived. Nota Baloyi wrote:

"Left a space for her at lunch with the family yesterday… Usisi is too pathetic to swallow her pride & come home to her family because the streets want her to be a victim. Young women", the streets don’t want you happy, you’ll be HOMELESS ALONE for Christmas posting old pictures!"

Nota Baloyi's post raises concerns

Peeps took to Nota's comment section on the micro-blogging app and asked him to stop harrassing his estranged wife after she ended their relationship.

@rbson_selahla commented:

"If anything goes wrong with Berita you are no1 suspect. Missing/killed, etc."

@Jennifer_Mands wrote:

"You’re also in Spain but the S is silent."

@Tshepixo22 said:

"You really need to let it go now bro."

@Pearl_Peete commented:

"I mean this obsession is scary, I'd also run away from it."

@Chris_Namune wrote:

"Chief, you need to grow up and stop abusing and harassing this woman, she left you. HEAL."

@BukisaB said:

"This is harassment."

@Phathu_tshe_dzo added:

"You're unbelievable. This is way beyond obsession."

Berita shares they separated with Nota Baloyi

In related news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi is being dragged on social media after going for Mihlali Ndamase. Singer Berita caught strays after Nota's remarks and had to air their dirty laundry in public.

The singer took to her timeline and revealed that she's no longer in a relationship with Nota. Berita shared that she's no longer married to the controversial music exec.

Taking to Twitter, the musician expressed that she left their marital home on 13 January. Berita was reacting to her ex-boo after he suggested that he would kill Mihlali. Nota accused the influencer of being a bad influence on young girls.

Source: Briefly News