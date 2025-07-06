Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Kgaogelo Sekgota misses out on a potential move to Morocco after being admitted to a rehabilitation centre in South Africa

Sekgota's admission was due to issues related to m@rijuana use, as confirmed by Watson Luandi, CEO of the Hope of Achievers Rehabilitation Centre in Limpopo

The setback comes as the South African forward was reportedly on the verge of securing a move abroad

The rehab head confirmed that Sekgota is among three footballers currently receiving treatment at the centre, alongside former Bafana Bafana star Lerato Chabangu and Yamkela Phalane.

Luandi confirms Sekgota's m@rijuana problem

Sekgota left Kaizer Chiefs in 2023 and spent a season with Stellenbosch FC before turning out for Magesi FC in the just-concluded campaign, and was among the team that won the Carling Knockout Cup.

Luandi, during an interview with Soccer Laduma, confirmed the player's issue and corrected the rumours that he used drugs.

"First, I want to acknowledge the NKRL Foundation for the important work they’re doing to support soccer players in need," Luandi told Soccer Laduma's Siya crew.

"Our passion is to help these players restore their dignity, both on and off the field.

"Let me also make this clear, Kgaogelo is not using drugs. He’s only been using m@rijuana, which is something that can be rehabilitated more easily.

"My role is to help them rediscover themselves and begin to rewrite their stories. Once they complete the program, it’s up to them to decide whether they want to return to football.

"As a centre, we can’t make that decision for them. What I can say is that Sekgota, along with the other players currently here, is progressing well and should be ready to reintegrate into society soon.

"As for his football future, he is currently contracted to a team, so they’re best placed to comment.

"However, we understand there was interest from a Moroccan club previously, which is why his family is eager for him to get his life back on track, he’s still young and has a future ahead of him," he concluded.

