Former Bafana Bafana and PSL star Lerato Chabangu is continuing his rehabilitation from drug abuse and has stated the path he would like to follow in the future

Chabangu said he would love to use his 15-year experience as a player to become a top coach dedicated to helping younger players

Local football fans reacted on social media to offer support to the 39-year-old, while others were pessimistic about his future goals

Troubled former footballer Learato Chabangu said he has plans once he completes his battle against addiction in rehab.

Chabangu, who had two stints for Mamelodi Sundowns, has struggled with addiction issues and has fallen on hard times since retiring from football in 2018.

Former Bafana Bafana star Lerato Chabangu wants to become a coach after his stint in rehab. Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images and Stu Forster/Getty Images.

The 39-year-old said he hopes to one day use his experience as a player to become a coach after he continues his progress in rehab.

Lerato Chabangu opens up about his future

Chabangu speaks about his future plans in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Chabangu said he wants to pursue a football career, as he looks to put his past transgressions behind him.

Chabangu said:

“I never coached before, but I would give input to local teams [in Tembisa] and I like analysing when I am watching football on TV. I have learnt so much in my whole career, and I can say I have a lot of experience that a lot of people might want me to share. I would consider that when I come out of rehab, I will be busy with a coaching course when I come out and see where it takes me.”

The former footballer gave an update on his rehab in the tweet below:

Chabangu has fallen on hard times

Since hanging up his boots, Chabangu has fallen on hard times financially and has been staying with family while starting on the road to recovery.

Chabangu has spent the last few months in rehab, while he has often gained support from former footballers and fans, including local musician, DJ Karri.

Due to the support, Chanbangu has backed himself to complete his rehab and start giving back to the game that he loves.

Former midfielder Lerato Chabangu previously played for Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images.

Fans are divided about Chabangu’s future

Local football fans expressed divided opinions about Chabangu on social media with some offering support and others saying the former footballer has himself to blame.

Thendo Mabudu made a suggestion:

“Chabangu should stop going forward and backwards, people have been trying to help him, He should be thankful.”

Mbalenhle Tshabalala hopes for the best:

“Good luck chief.”

Mthinteli Jikija is pessimistic:

“It's too late bro, you already blew it.”

Sastri Theolosiphus Mbane said Chabangu needs to help himself:

“First of all he needed love and got it from Gordon. The second time he needed it, he got it from rehab. The third time he must get it from himself.”

Ntxhilo Shan offered support:

“Keep going boi. God has given you a second chance.”

Former PSL star was offered a special gift during his career

