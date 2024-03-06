The former Mamelodi Sundowns player Lerato Chabangu opened up about how he lost everything because of a woman

The star reportedly lost his properties and money, which led him to move in with his grandmother in Tembisa

Lerato also mentioned that he used to spend his money on useless things knowing he would receive a salary the following month

Former Mamelodi Sundowns player Lerato Chabangu talks about how he lost everything. Image: Stu Forster/Tony KARUMBA

Source: Getty Images

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana player Lerato 'Ace' Chabangu, who is down and out, dived deep into details of how he lost his money and properties that led him to move in with his grandmother in Tembisa.

Lerato blames the woman he used to date for losing everything

Lerato Chabangu has made headlines once again after a picture of himself looking broke was shared on social media. The news and gossip page MDNews recently shared news of the former soccer star blaming a woman he used to date for losing everything he owned.

The star shared how he lost everything in one go. Lerato mentioned that he used to give his then-girlfriend money to pay for his house, but he later found out she didn't. He also admitted to using his money on useless things, knowing he would get a salary at the end of the month.

He said:

"I blew all my money on useless things because I was always guaranteed a salary the following month."

See the post below:

SA reacts to Lerato's story

After his story was shared on social media, many netizens responded to it in the comment section:

@ZeeRight questioned:

"Why was he sending money for his home loan to someone else instead of paying it directly to the bank or wherever? He’s dumb af."

@General_Sport7 stated:

"The Junior Khanye resurrection story should give Lerato hope, he must find a way to love football again. Blaming that particular woman won't change anything."

@cybercitizenx wrote:

"Sad story. We must now start taking responsibility for our actions gents not blame anyone else!"

@GermanTank_BW said:

"What a sad story, hoping we all learn from this."

@makinkuna responded:

"I watched this episode, apparently he had a good woman who had been with him before the fame, but he dropped her for a slay queen when the money started rolling in. Uyalayeka!"

@lkhuzwayo361 commented:

"Unamanga, he spent the money on drugs, alcohol, baddies, clothes and nice life. He should MAN UP! and take the blame and change his life for better."

Khama Billiat singing trends

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat found himself trending on social media after a clip of him was shared online.

A clip of the star singing and dancing while leading other mourners at the late former SuperSport United player George Chigova's funeral.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News