Mzansi has reacted to a picture of former Sundowns player Lerato Chabangu looking down and out

Many reckon that his previous flashy lifestyle is the reason for his supposed downfall

Lerato was photographed next to former soccer star Junior Khanye and many were heartbroken by this

Former Sundowns player Lerato Chabangu previously opened up about his flashy lifestyle. Image: @SoccerDiski

South Africans are still grappling to accept Lerato Chabangu's current reality. A recent picture of him with former soccer star Junior Khanye had the internet in a frenzy.

What happened to Lerato Chabangu?

The former Sundowns player Lerato Chabangu was at his prime during his early soccer days. His talent and performance on the soccer field awarded him the nickname 'All You Need Is Love.'

In 2017, he admitted to Sowetan that he used to live a flashy life where alcohol and women were the centre of his universe. He mentioned how the squad would finish training early in the morning, leaving them with more than enough time to drink and cause all sorts of mischief.

"I blew all my money on useless things because I was always guaranteed a salary the following month."

He also mentioned how he lost everything, from his home to his apartment in Midrand, and how his marriage suffered.

"I have made many mistakes in my life, and I feel I have learned my lessons. Things are tough, and I am not the kind of person who likes to beg."

Recent picture of Lerato goes viral

Many reckon that his previous flashy lifestyle was the reason for his supposed downfall. The former Moroka Swallows player was photographed next to former soccer star Junior Khanye in Tembisa and many were heartbroken by this.

The picture was shared by @RealMrumaDrive on X:

Mzansi heartbroken by this

South Africans came up with all sorts of theories on Lerato's recent picture. Some blamed his lifestyle, while others blamed it on the South African schooling system and its lack of teaching financial stability skills.

@KhayeNgema said:

"Alcohol is a problem."

@bukhosi_Excell added:

"Alcohol ruined this man and here you have Panyaza who wants to bring more alcohol in the streets though the Tarvens of the future."

@MrQuarantines said:

"Life is a choice my brother, hope you understand me."

@lehoaila noted:

"He still looks good, I thought it could be worse like... he could be looking like a real phara right now but he actually looks pretty good."

@MLANDO60870174 mentioned:

"Hey hey he is in this mess because he didn't listen, Gordon tried his best to revive his career but he went back to his old tricks."

@ndilesh said:

"These guys made so much money in their short playing careers than I will ever make in my long working life, they've seen other players fall off yet chose the same path, why are we guilt tripped into feeling sorry for them?"

@CafuT88 said:

"Football life is drama guys, but from my experience, alcohol is the most dangerous thing to any career... I mean any career."

