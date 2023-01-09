Former soccer star Junior Khanye is reportedly preparing to release his very first Amapiano song

Junior has shared that the song was supposed to be dropped last year but he couldn't as he was busy with other projects

The star also opened up about how his music journey started and who he worked with on his song

Junior Khanye ventures into music. Image: @junior_khanye13

Source: Instagram

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye has opened up to Daily Sun about his plans to take over the Amiapino music scenes.

Having been one of the most popular soccer stars in Mzansi and lately being on TV as an actor, Junior is already used to the spotlight. He shared with the publication that entering the music scene will not be a difficult task for him.

The soccer star revealed that he will be releasing his first single next month, February 2023, featuring Muzi and Mbali.

Junior also told the publication that his musical journey started when he played in a celebrity football competition last year at Bidvest Wits University Stadium alongside AKA, Big Zulu and Cassper Nyovest. He said the three popular rappers told him that he has talent and they are willing to work with him.

"The song was supposed to be out last but we did not have time as I was busy with other campaigns. I played in front of a big crowd when I was 17. I don't think I will be scared to perform," he told the publication.

