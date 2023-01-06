Whether second-hand or spanking new, few feelings compare to getting a new car. Fortunately for some lucky peeps, their first set of wheels have been generous gifts from their loved ones. Oh to have such luck!

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

There is no denying that cars come with a lot of conveniences and in some cases, a little street cred too. Briefly News takes a look at some of the fortunate individuals who were surprised with vehicles from their employers, parents and significant others.

Social media was abuzz after several lucky peeps were presented with cars from their loved ones. Image: @MissNizi/Twitter, @raphousetv2/Twitter, @mahle_khumalo/ Twitter, Understanding Compassion

Source: UGC

1. Woman buys her helper a new Polo Vivo

First up on the list is the touching story of a kind and caring employer who was determined to either give her helper a heart attack or turn her into the happiest worker in Mzansi for a long time to come.

A local boss lady shared plans to gift her helper a new car. Image: @LondonLeeBae/Twitter

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Heading to the timeline recently, @LondonLeeBae notified her followers of her intention to surprise the employee with the modest VW Polo Vivo as a present. And if she was hoping to instigate a flood of reactions, she instead got a torrential burst after she shared a picture of the white-coloured whip.

The caption read:

"Today I'm going to surprise my helper. She [has] been good to me since day one."

2. Kind boss gives worker car after hearing he started walking at midnight to get to work early

Cars are nice, but boy can they also be a pain! A young student, Walter, had to walk 20 miles on his first day at his new workplace after his car broke down the night before.

Before morning, the young man tried to see if his friends could take him but nothing came up as it was such short notice, Understanding Compassion reports.

The young man never allowed that to discourage him. Instead of staying back, he decided to walk all the way.

The young man cried when he got the car. Photo source: Understanding Compassion

Source: UGC

After checking Google Maps and seeing that he would need seven hours to get to Pelham, Walter decided to leave at midnight. He slept in the afternoon and woke at 12am to begin his journey, New York Post reports.

He said:

“I wanted to be there before 8. I wanted to beat the crew members there to let the company know how dedicated I am.”

At 4am, the man had already walked 14 miles, leaving six to complete, so he decided to rest a little. The student said his body ached all over.

He eventually got a lift to his workplace after being spotted by helpful police officers.

When the young man arrived at his destination and the people he was to help move their load heard his story, they were really amazed.

Walter's boss read his viral story online and was wowed. He drove to his place and surprised him with a car.

3. SA ecstatic as young woman celebrates dad buying her brand new Beamer

Seeing parents go above and beyond for their children is always so precious. One dad went all out for his dear daughter by surprising her with a brand new whip – and it’s not your regular ride.

The lucky lady, Zinhle Masilela (@cleopatra_masilela), took to Instagram to show off the priceless moment as her father finalised the purchase of a stunning BMW vehicle to hand over to her.

A young woman was over the moon as her dad handed over the keys to a German machine. Image: @cleopatra_masilela/Instagram

Source: Instagram

An elated Zinhle is seen receiving the new car with great excitement as well as showing off its impressive specs. She captioned the post:

“Forever and always grateful! Thank you Dad for each and everything that you do for us, you mean the world to me! ❤️ u’Nkulunkulu andise la uthatha khona! Ngiyabonga kakhulu Masilela❤️.”

4. New mom receives brand new R3 million Range Rover as ‘push gift’

One lucky momma, Nizi Rozay, showed off her new Range Rover after she received the gift of delivering her baby.

The post went viral on Twitter as many netizens congratulated the woman's gift. The SUV was recently launched in South Africa and is the pinnacle of Land Rover's range.

According to Land Rover, the Range Rover costs R2 962 332 for the entry-level D350 HSE model and tops out at a whopping R4 500 324 for the P530 SV L.

Rozay said in her post:

"Finally got my push gift! Specially ordered it in January and now it’s finally mine! The brand new 2023 Range Rover."

5. Young man gifted 1968 Ford Falcon by generous manager

A generous man gave one of his employees a car to show appreciation for their hard work. The employee was excited about his new car as he happily sat in the car, posing in various pictures and videos.

People were touched by the story and shared their own experiences with their bosses. Netizens also marvelled over the young man who was able to earn his first car.

A post on Twitter by @raphousetv2 shared the story of a man from Florida whose manager gave him a 1968 Ford Falcon. The young man was positively beaming in pictures and clips where he wore an orange T-shirt to match his new ride.

Man buys pregnant partner lavish boat named after her as push present

In another story, Briefly News reported that netizens love a good story about women getting spoilt by their partners.

Twitter user, @ashmad, showed her followers how her man spoilt her in honour of their pregnancy.

Ashlee shared that her partner gave her a boat named after her and detailed her birthplace. The boat is named Princess Ashle and its owner can be seen proudly posing on its hood.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News