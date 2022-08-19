A mother posted a picture of her new Range Rover sporting a huge red ribbon as she was gifted the new SUV

Nizi Rozay said the SUV gift was a push gift, which is given to the woman to mark the occasion of her giving birth to their child

Many netizens said they wanted the gift without the pregnancy, while others offered their congratulations

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A young woman, Nizi Rozay, showed off her new Range Rover after she received the gift of giving birth.

Nizi Rozay is the envy of many women when she posted her push gift, a brand new Range Rover. Image: Twitter

Source: UGC

The post went viral on Twitter as many netizens congratulated the woman's gift.

The SUV was recently launched in South Africa and is the pinnacle of Land Rover's range.

According to Land Rover, the Range Rover costs R2 962 332 for the entry-level D350 HSE model and tops out at a whopping R4 500 324 for the P530 SV L.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Rozay said in her post:

"Finally got my push gift! Specially ordered it in January and now it’s finally mine! The brand new 2023 Range Rover."

People responses are listed below:

@BaddieNay says:

"This is what it’s gonna take for me not to go to Marie stopes with the quickness."

@kundizee says:

"God I come to you as a humble servant."

@milianitierra says:

"My thing is, I would want the gift without the push."

Young female entrepreneur celebrates new whip, Mzansi offers congratulations

Briefly News reports that a young Public Relations consultant, Yolanda Dali, celebrated purchasing a new car and her post went viral on social media.

Dali is an entrepreneur who posted a pic of her obtaining the key to her new sleek South Korean hatchback at the Kia dealership.

The young lady who lives in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal and South Africans offered their congratulations on her two Instagram posts.

The Rio's pricing starts from R286 995 and is powered by a petrol engine with either a manual gearbox or automatic options.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News