A young lady celebrated purchasing a new car on social media, and South Africans offered their congratulations on her achievement

Yolanda Dali is a Public Relations consultant and thanked God for her new Kia Rio

Hundreds of South Africans commented on Dali's post with beautiful messages of support for the young lady

A young Public Relations consultant, Yolanda Dali, celebrated purchasing a new car and her post went viral on social media.

Congratulations pour in as young lady shows off new whip, video, reactions

Source: UGC

Dali is an entrepreneur who posted a pic of her obtaining the key to her new sleek South Korean hatchback at the Kia dealership.

The young lady who lives in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal and South Africans offered their congratulations on her two Instagram posts.

According to Kia South Africa, Rio's pricing starts from R286 995 and is powered by a petrol engine with either a manual gearbox or automatic options.

Dali says in a beautiful Instagram post:

"Hi guys, meet Faith, aargh man I’ve been dreaming of this day! I actually found it crazy that God saw me deserving. I’m absolutely out of words and can not believe it. These are the results of my faith in God. I still highly recommend that you believe in God. A huge shoutout to the people who also made this purchase possible, Ngiyabonga, kwande."

South Africans offered their congratulations to the young woman; here are some of the comments:

@Luthandolungani says:

"She suits you."

@Fanelemngoma95 says:

"Congratulations babe."

@Nokwazidube says:

"Congratulations honey."

@Mandisa_678 says:

"Congratulations sisi."

@Sandy.fierce says:

"Girl what !?! love to see it, congratulations babe."

