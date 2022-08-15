A South African man celebrated purchasing his new BMW M2 performance sedan

Kuhle posted on social media and is one of the owners of Lulutho Properties and captioned the tweet with "had to do it"

South Africans reacted to the post and offered their congratulations and one says it's a beautiful car

A South African man celebrated a purchase of his new BMW M2 on social media and Mzansi championed the young man.

Real estate property company owner Kuhle poses with his new whip. Image: Twitter

Source: UGC

The post went on Twitter went viral and many South Africans offered their congratulations to the young man.

Kuhle works for Lulutho Properties and captioned the tweet:

"Had to do it. Welcome Home Mercy. God restores"

The BMW M2 is the smallest M car and is powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged engine with over 300kW, BMW reports.

South Africans responded to the tweet, and here are the best replies:

@DominicNgeleka says:

"Beast bro congratulate man."

@Hadeezio says:

"Beautiful !! Congrats my G."

@_neomaseko_ says:

"Beautiful car Grootman."

@BvbalwaM says:

"Its the Beemer for me."

Group of boys react to Polo GTI driver showing off adjustable suspension, Mzansi loves the kids' enthusiasm

Briefly News reports a group of young boys whistling and chanting at a Volkswagen Polo GTI driver who shows off the car's hydraulic suspension has left Mzansi feeling warm and fuzzy.

The clip was posted on Instagram by Nicholas Craig and has over 180 000 views on the social media platform. It shows Craig's modified Volkswagen Polo GTI surrounded by a group of young boys as he shows off the car's adjustable hydraulic suspension.

The boys' reactions are priceless as the driver lowers and raises the ride height at the touch of a button. According to Volkswagen South Africa, the Polo GTI is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine with 147kW and 280Nm.

Source: Briefly News