A video of young boys reacting to a Volkswagen Polo GTI driver showing off the car's hydraulic suspension has gone viral

The group can't contain their excitement and enthusiasm as the gleaming white hot hatch performs its party trick

South Africans praised the car's owner for showing the keen young car lovers how the suspension works, and one commented: "You gotta love the kids for their love of cars"

A group of young boys whistling and chanting at a Volkswagen Polo GTI driver who shows off the car's hydraulic suspension has left Mzansi feeling warm and fuzzy.

The owner of a modified Volkswagen Polo GTI with a hydraulic suspension made these boys' day by showing them how it works. Image: Instagram

The clip was posted on Instagram by Nicholas Craig and has over 180 000 views on the social media platform. It shows Craig's modified Volkswagen Polo GTI surrounded by a group of young boys as he shows off the car's adjustable hydraulic suspension.

According to CrownFordRedding.com, the system replaces conventional springs with oil and compressed gas to deal with the road's forces, whether it be up or down.

The boys' reactions are priceless as the driver lowers and raises the ride height at the touch of a button. According to Volkswagen South Africa, the Polo GTI is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine with 147kW and 280Nm.

South Africans love the heartwarming video and many commented with positive messages:

@jr_baby0024 says

"Priceless reaction."

@richardo.riy says:

"This moment will always be in your heart."

@louw.riccardo says

"If not in all my bru, I bet you planted a dream in at least one of those boys' hearts."

@cbotondi says

"I'm also impressed."

@thulasizwetutshini says

"You gotta love the kids for their love of cars, priceless."

@tc_maebana says:

"Oooh Buoy! they gona grow up with that in mind and own very beautiful cars, I like the fact that the owner seems to be taking his time to show them, BLESS!"

@thabiso_kweyama_rider says:

"The way I want those suspensions, but the price..."

