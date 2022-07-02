Ahmad al-Safadi didn't allow the high cost of fuel put a damper on his transport, he simply added motorcycle batteries to his old car to run on electricity

To eliminate the need to pay for electricity when charging the batteries, the 31-year-old from the city of Sido fitted a large solar panel to the roof

When he is driving the solar panel charges the batteries for free from sunshine and provides him with extra range

Ahmad al-Safadi converted his old small petrol-powered car to run on sunshine in response to Lebanon's reduction in fuel subsidies for its citizens.

Ahmad al-Safadi fitted a large solar panel to power the electric batteries in his old similar to the one depicted above.Image: Getty stock image / Youtube

The 31-year-old Lebanese fitted motorcycle batteries to the car as well as a solar panel to supplement power when the batteries run low on charge reports The Star. It means Al-Safadi is able to charge the car while he drivers.

He made the decision to ditch paying for petrol when the Lebanese government began phasing out state fuel subsidies in September 2021, France 24 reports.

A litre of fuel costs $1.45 or R23.85 in Lebanon according to Globalpetrolprices.com.

Watch the video below:

In the event of driving longer distances, Al-Safadi can replace the motorcycle batteries with larger ones to increase the electric range. At the moment larger batteries aren't necessary for the repairman because the car is only driven for short distances in the city of Sidon.

In addition, the batteries in the car serve as a mobile generator for his business.

When it comes to charging Al-Safadi says:

"I can go drink a cup of coffee now, finish in five to 10 minutes and come back to find the car fully charged. From the sun - of course, for free."

