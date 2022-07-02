A clever man who could not afford a cement truck decided to convert his old car with a cement mixer to fix potholes

The car is an old Dacia that looks battered and bruised and has been modified so that it can carry a cement mixer at its rear axle

Many users commented that the modified cement mixer was "great innovation", "smart thinking" and another said "they probably do a better job than South Africa's road works"

An innovative construction worker converted his old car into a cement mixer by fitting the contraption to the rear of the car.

A man managed to fit a cement mixer onto the back of an old Dacia to complete construction jobs. Image: Getty / Stock photo

The clip went viral on Tik Tok and was uploaded by @stvmnl and has garnered over 15 000 shares and 22 000 likes.

The video shows a car that's been heavily modified to fit a huge cement mixer. These machines are usually located on the back of trucks, so it's a shock to see it fitted to an old Romanian like such as a Dacia.

The car drives towards an area on a road that's heavily damaged by potholes and a couple of workers are ready to receive cement.

Watch the video below:

Social media users commented on the clip, with many being very positive:

@trucker917 says:

"They probably do a better job than South Africa's road works."

@KevinWood665 says:

"I want one."

@Saucepanhead says:

"Smart thinking."

