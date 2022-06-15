A man with the TikTok handle @tomshorrocktcr has shown how he transformed a relatively cheap car into a beautiful ride

After buying the vehicle for £900 (R17 000) in 2015, he repainted the whole body, redesigned the interior and cleaned out rust

The final look of the vehicle showed that the revamping process was worth it as it looked beautiful

A young man bought an old car for £900 (R17 000) in 2015. To make the car better, he went into a revamping process.

In a video, the man said that he never had any experience in automobile modification when he started the mission to make it look better.

The man said that he spent many late nights on the vehicle. Photo source: TikTok/@tomshorrocktcr

Complete transformation of car

As a way to clean the rust, he shot blasted the body and had to later deal with many holes on the exterior. To cover them, he spent many days and nights painting.

After completing the revamp, the mini cooper looks and sounds better than when he first bought it. He revealed that many now love the vehicle.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Aaron Keoghan said:

"100% NOW THAT IS SOMETHING TO PROUD OF."

Jack Early said:

"been watching the youtube since the start, banging lad."

John Michael asked:

"Anything you wish you did different?"

The man replied:

"Just that I didn’t put the big 13x7 wheels on it as I had to cut the arches to make them fit and now can’t revert back."

Andi-b said:

"My first car was a Mini.. Sold it for more money with a knackered engine.. No rust at all on body, boot was prone to it from battery."

user838044483588 said:

"Looks lovely, quite a lot of blue smoke on revving though… Burning a bit of oil?"

