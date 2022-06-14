A young mechanic with a free-spirited attitude has got many people talking after he made dance moves at his workshop

The mechanic stayed under a car as he vibed hard in his work cloth without minding how dirty it was

People said that they would love to see him groomed into a model going by how tall and dark-complexioned he is

A young black mechanic has got people on TikTok talking about his pure happiness and complexion

In a video that got massive shares, he was dressed in mechanic clothes and stood inside a vehicle inspection pit. A car was above him.

The young man smiled as he danced in his work clothes. Photo source: TikTok/@littlesmile445

He got people's attention

While under the vehicle, he danced in front of his camera while wearing a bright smile. People were marvelled by his cheerfulness at work.

There were however those who jokingly told him not to allow his boss to see that he is dancing when he ought to be working.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2000 comments with hundreds of likes.

Briefly News compiled some of them below:

Therealomotolami jokingly said:

"Why do I feel like that car will fall."

Nana Abena said:

"I wish I have what it takes to groom this guy to become a model."

Mordedzi Perfect said:

"Very Tall and Handsome."

The Ngetich said:

"@baba_talisha1 can we organise photo shoot for this guy , a modelling agency might trace him."

AYUSHEER said:

"I wish this happiness last forever in your life boy affiiiii."

Montse Rojas said:

"Happiness is free. Much love from E. G."

Lady dances in her cheap room

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a young lady with the TikTok handle @alicia.386 has shown that she is proud of her room irrespective of how it may look to others.

The wall of her room is without a cement plaster. One can easily see how the blocks were structured to build the house.

Without any iota of shame in a video, the lady rocked her waist to XAM's Gouatanamo popular song. In the background was a person scrolling through a phone.

