A talented young man took to the dance floor in front of fellow students and performed wonders with his feet

Social media reactions have trailed the student's sliding dance, which was performed on a wet floor after it rained

The video has gone viral and captured the attention of Instagram users who are reacting to it in different ways

A young man who is a student has turned the heads of dance lovers online after he was seen dancing on a wet floor.

Students gathered to watch as the boy stepped into the arena after it rained and used his legs to slide on it smoothly.

The talented man did smooth sliding moves. Photo credit: @simonkabena.

Smooth but risky dance

The dance performed by the young man has been described as smooth but at the same time risky.

Dance lovers who have seen the video expressed fears that he might fall due to the slimy nature of the floor.

There is, however, no doubt that the boy knows his leg moves very well. He had no fears of falling or wounding himself as he slid like Michael Jackson.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

The video of the dancing boy has generated a lot of reactions on Instagram. See a few of them below:

@comedianxtreme said:

"Omo that shoe don LaLa."

@cutekimani commented:

"He called everyone to come and watch!!! Performer."

@silver_patrick_ said:

"Na every term dem go Dey buy shoe for dis one."

@ejiro_arure commented:

"See those girls… the way they looked at him! Ladies man."

@iamderazzi reacted:

"Who go teach me this dance? I don try am many times and I end up falling."

@gylliananthonette said:

"Smooth and risky."

@bakes_et_all said:

"Smooth until you knack your head for ground."

Young man dances in the middle of the road

In a related story, Briefly News earlier reported that an African man demonstrated impressive dance skills after sharing a video of himself doing his thing on a public road.

In the clip, believed to have been taken in Tanzania, the vibrant lad is seen wrapped in a bath towel as he takes on the streets - literally- to jump and jive with a crazy amount of energy.

His moves mirror the popular South African dance trend, the Umlando Challenge. Although no one really stops to watch the performance, he does his thing amid traffic and passers-by along a zebra-crossing.

