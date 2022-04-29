An entertaining video of a young African man busting some moves has been doing the rounds on social media

In the clip posted on Facebook, the lad is seen wrapped in a bath towel as he takes on the streets and shows off his skills

Although no one really stops to watch the performance within the video, Saffas showed the dancer some love online

An African man demonstrated impressive dance skills after sharing a video of himself doing his thing on a public road.

In the clip, believed to have been taken in Tanzania, the vibrant lad is seen wrapped in a bath towel as he takes on the streets - literally- to jump and jive with a crazy amount of energy.

A man's moves had Mzansi amused. Image: SA Vibes/Facebook

Source: Facebook

His moves mirror the popular South African dance trend: the Umlando Challenge. Although no one really stops to watch the performance, he does his thing amid traffic and passer-by’s along a zebra-crossing.

The clip, shared by SA Vibes, had over 337K views at the time of publication. Check out some of the comments on Facebook:

Tyron Khoza said:

“Such effort and everyone just walks past you like that.”

Thabo Mkhabela replied:

“Those can't be SA cars but nice moves!!!”

Samukelisiwe Zulu commented:

“Umlondo dance my fellow South African we know this dance.”

Kgothatso Masinga wrote:

“Lol, that’s not South Africa not with those cars.”

Sthembile MaMkhathini Khoza remarked:

“Nice vibes awesome energy love the towel attire. Keep it up Tanzania.”

Bucie Bhengu reacted:

“Mina ngithanda isbindi sakhe.”

Jospel Sichilima said:

“Not South Africa but the guy dancing is definitely a South African gay one this one dancing to that uMlando moves like that.”

Thomo DeSauce commented:

“Nobody minds their own business like African people. Hey, you’d swear this is an edit.”

Source: Briefly News