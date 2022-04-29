A video of a South African man’s hilarious experience has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

In the clip, @yungearn is seen breaking a sweat as he mentally prepares himself to shout the stop he needs to get off at

Judging by the comments, the pressure to shout your stop loudly, clearly, and confidently is something many Mzansi peeps can relate to

A South African man took to social media to post a video portraying the stress and anxiety that overcomes him when in a taxi.

Online user @yungearn posted a video on TikTok which shows him edited into a photo of commuters onboard a minibus taxi. He is seen breaking a sweat as he braces himself to shout the stop he needs to get off at.

He is so overcome with anxiety that he ends up mixing up his words saying “short robot” instead of “after robot” and “after left” instead of “at the next left”.

“I can’t be the only one who feels like this,” he captioned the post.

The pressure to shout your stop loudly, clearly and confidently is real. Many Saffas appear to identify with the man’s struggles as they responded with similar sentiments on the post.

Check out the funny clip and the comments below:

taheer jardine reacted:

“You think you know pressure? Sit in the front.”

juniorchidi20 said:

“Please make it a sound.”

Seipati Cleopatra commented:

“Ziyakhala.”

Bongie wrote:

“Mina ngihle ngithi. Ngcelukusala.”

Boer Kisser shared:

“When the driver doesn't hear you so now you have to start a new life in Voetsekfontein.”

