A video of a man making fun of people involved in a car accident has been doing the rounds on social media

The clip shared on TikTok shows the man peering through his window to advise the group not to park their car at an intersection

Although a man responds that it is an accident scene, the jokester continues and Saffas aren’t pleased with his banter

South African online users were less than impressed by a man’s dark sense of humour.

This is after a video of him ridiculing men involved in a car accident was posted and circulated online.

Saffas weren't impressed with a gent's inappropriate joke. Image: @denzylpratt6/TikTok

Source: UGC

The TikTok video shows a man driving a car, passing a car accident scene, peering through the window to advise a group standing at the scene that they “can’t park there” – that being in the middle of an intersection.

The group is seen staring at the jokester in confusion as he drives off laughing by himself.

While a few peeps got the joke, many Mzansi cyber citizens were not impressed as they called out the man for being insensitive.

Check out the video and comments below:

sindiso31 reacted:

“Akuhlekisi lokhu mxxx.”

user8518964381005 commented:

“Kuya delela lokhu.”

DrFohla Dokotela shared:

“Next time ubokwehla uyobatshela emehlweni uzoke uqonde kahle uMzulu ukth akadlaliswa kanjalo.”

Shantal said:

“They parked there by accident.”

Duduza Jubane replied:

“Now I see why Chris Rock was slapped by Will Smith lol.”

morokosteven1 remarked:

“Just wait until it's your turn to park there...”

Space Astrophel commented:

“Those guys are so confused.”

Viral video shows taxi that crashed into Lamborghini

In a separate story, Briefly News reported on a video of an accident scene involving an old school Toyota Hi-Ace taxi and a Lamborghini that has gone viral and has the cyber community laughing out loud.

The clip was shared on TikTok by user @digitalunlockedvehicles has over 1.9M views and shows the taxi crashed into the luxury vehicle.

One can only imagine how the conversation between the two drivers must have gone, not to mention the hefty price of the damage incurred. Saffas could not help but respond to the post with banter and sarcasm.

Source: Briefly News