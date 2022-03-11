The social media streets were abuzz after a video of a taxi that crashed into a Lamborghini was shared on TikTok

The post shows an old school Toyota Hi-Ace taxi and a Lamborghini smashed into each other in the middle of the road

The viral clip shared by @digitalunlockedvehicles left Saffas amused and feeling for the taxi driver’s pocket

A video of an accident scene involving an old school Toyota Hi-Ace taxi and a Lamborghini has gone viral and has the cyber community laughing out loud.

The clip was shared on TikTok by user @digitalunlockedvehicles has over 1.9M views and shows the taxi crashed into the luxury vehicle.

One can only imagine how the conversation between the two drivers must have gone, not to mention the hefty price of the damage incurred.

Saffas could not help but respond to the post with banter and sarcasm. Check out some of their comments:

user311442316618 reacted:

“Mlando wangempela.”

Scottyda1st replied:

“Ziyakhala ke manje.”

Sinelile Zungu responded:

“Into engingayibaleka ngiyipassenger angfuni nokufakaza.”

Kun asked:

"Weh mageza uthi ushayise ini?!"

Adrian Carlo Jooste wrote:

“I would be crying if I was that taxi driver!”

Zac reacted:

“Fastest car in the world crashes into Lamborghini.”

Quincy Jones said:

“If this happens to me I better be dead bro.”

Percival Shaba commented:

“Outsurance on some: you hit what!!!???”

R3m Lamborghini Gallardo crashed into by truck in KZN

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that the driver of a Lamborghini Gallardo worth R3 million is feeling sore after a truck crashed into the exotic car in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday. News24 reported that the white-coloured Lamborghini sustained extensive damage after the truck swerved off the road and collided with it. Reports on the ground suggest the truck narrowly missed several other vehicles in its path.

The incident happened on the southbound lane on the R102 route between Phoenix and Mount Edgecombe, north of Durban. Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) was among the first responders on the scene.

A spokesperson for the private security company, Prem Balram, said several motorists reported the incident. There were no injuries on arrival at the scene, according to a SABC News report.

Source: Briefly News