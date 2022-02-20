A truck driver reportedly crashed into a Lamborghini Gallardo while travelling on the R102 Phoenix route near Durban

First responders, including paramedics, reported no injuries at the scene despite extensive damage to the exotic car

Locals had a field day taking jabs at the truck driver over the expensive mess, while others cited insurance would kick in

The driver of a Lamborghini Gallardo worth R3 million is feeling sore after a truck crashed into the exotic car in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

News24 reported that the white-coloured Lamborghini sustained extensive damage after the truck swerved off the road and collided with it. Reports on the ground suggest the truck narrowly missed several other vehicles in its path.

A truck crashed into a Lamborghini Gallardo worth millions in Phoenix near Durban. Image: @Zero2Turbo

Source: Twitter

The incident happened on the southbound lane on the R102 route between Phoenix and Mount Edgecombe, north of Durban. Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) were among the first responders on the scene.

A spokesperson for the private security company, Prem Balram, said several motorists reported the incident. There were no injuries on arrival at the scene, according to a SABC News report.

"We were tipped-off about the accident by several motorists travelling on the same route. Soon after, reaction officers and paramedics made their way to the scene but noted no injuries," said Balram.

Naturally, South Africans were flabbergasted by the incident and made sure to take the mickey out of the poor truck driver at its centre. At the same time, many others argued that the insurance, although it could cost an arm and a leg, would come through for the supercar owner.

SA bickers over expensive crash

Below, Briefly News takes a look at some of the wildest reactions on social media.

@HeavenlyPrince Tsweles wrote:

"But if it was a Polo they'd say, 'Truck crashes with a small vehicle'. Now because it's Lamborghini you mentioned all the details. Ngiyakuvuma admin."

@Sindiswa Mnisi said:

"Ok ok ok don't panic all of you, I'm here and just got back from the Mediclinic and I'm okay, no injuries and my insurance will pay for my damaged Gallie (I call her that)."

@Bheki Maseko added:

"I think it's the other way round; the Lambo crashed into a truck."

Siyaya driver crashes into R4m Lamborghini Urus

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that the driver of a Siyaya minibus taxi would not have been blamed for wishing to be swallowed into the ground whole after he crashed into a multi-million rand Lamborghini Urus on the streets of Sandton.

The Urus is punted as the world's first super sport utility vehicle, with the experience of driving it offering the ultimate fusion of luxury, comfort, sportiness and performance.

It's little wonder the incomparable Italian exotic car makes it the single most prized possession for anyone lucky enough to own one. Pictures of an accident damaged Urus, including one from @ujudas_iscariot, made the rounds on Twitter.

"If you think you're having a bad day omunye ushayise i-Urus nge Siyaya," the tweet was captioned.

