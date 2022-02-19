The healthcare worker who was shot and killed at Tembisa Hospital earlier in February will be laid to rest in Limpopo

Lebogang Monene was murdered following an altercation with her police officer boyfriend at the hospital's parking lot

Online, many people have continued to berate the incident, with many slamming the violent propensity of police officers

TEMBISA - The nurse who was allegedly shot and killed by her policeman lover earlier this month will be buried at her home village of Marulaneng in Mokopane, Limpopo, on Saturday.

Shockwaves rippled across the nursing fraternity on 9 February after Lebogang Monene, 30, was gunned down at Tembisa Hospital after the officer made his way into the hospital using a marked police vehicle.

Slain Tembisa Hospital nurse Lebogang Monene will be laid to rest in Mokopane, Limpopo. Image: @AntiAbuseSA

Source: Twitter

After allegedly gunning down Monene, who had been a professional healthcare worker at the hospital since 2016, the officer then turned the gun on himself, SABC News reported. The motive for the shooting is still unknown.

The policeman was taken in for emergency surgery and subsequently booked into the intensive care unit (ICU), where he is expected to make a full recovery. He has since been charged with murder.

According to reports on the ground, the lovers were engaged in a heated argument in the hospital's parking area before the shooting. Meanwhile, The South African Medical Association (Sama) has expressed concern over the safety of healthcare workers in the public sector, EWN reported.

This comes as another healthcare worker was accosted by unknown assailants at Mapulaneng Hospital on Tuesday. The incident happened as the female doctor was driving to her residential quarters after her shift. According to Sama, she was hijacked and robbed at gunpoint before the perpetrators attempted to rape her.

Locals decry nurse's killing

South Africans have continued to lament the shocking incident and have made some scathing remarks to this effect. Briefly News takes a look at some of the views expressed below.

@Steve Raburabu wrote:

"Soul is a Soul... When it's lost we all come to pain... Our deeds and pain we cause to people whom we promised to never lie to, is cutting our living days short... Let's be faithful in our marriages but make it a norm that we walk out from abuse."

@Johannah Ramufhi said:

"Where's that police officer? It's really sad news now children are orphans."

@Langa Covence Mosion added:

"We are witnessing the sad funeral at Marulaneng under Bakenberg. May the family get the closure of peace the deepest condolences."

