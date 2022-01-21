A matric learner has been shot and killed in an alleged robbery gone bad in Pietermaritzburg

The learner was waiting to purchase a newspaper containing the printed 2021 matric exam results

Social media users shared their condolences to the family of the deceased while bemoaning the senseless killing

PIETERMARITZBURG - Shockwaves rippled across an area of Pietermaritzburg in the early hours of Friday morning after a matriculant was allegedly shot and killed while waiting for his matric results.

The incident reportedly happened after 1 am when a group of five men allegedly attempted to rob the 20-year-old learner at a petrol station situated on Alexandra Road. He was in the presence of others who'd scurried to buy newspapers with the published 2021 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exam results.

A matriculant was killed while awaiting their results. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/ AFP, Darren Stewart/ Gallo Images

According to News24, the murder, which police have since confirmed, happened in full view of anxious pupils and community members who'd also gathered to get newspapers.

KZN provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said when police arrived, the learner was unresponsive as he lay in a pool of blood. He had a gunshot wound to the head and on one of his arms.

"While pupils purchased newspapers to get their matric results, a group of about five men accosted them. One of them attempted to rob the victim, who refused to give up his cellphone, leading to the suspect retaliating and fatally shooting him," said Mbele.

Random act of violence

Afterwards, the suspects fled the scene in [an unidentified] vehicle. Police are investigating a case of murder after a docket was opened at Alexandra Road SAPS. Meanwhile, two learners were stabbed to death outside the JG Zuma High School in nearby Inanda on Tuesday.

IOL reported the Grade 9 and Grade 11 learners from Kusasalethu and JG Zuma schools, respectively, entered into a scuffle after an argument over stationery. Things escalated, and a knife was pulled out, resulting in one of them sustaining a stab wound.

The victim collapsed to the ground and was rushed to a local clinic but was declared dead upon his arrival at the facility. His alleged killer was then reportedly attacked by an angry mob before succumbing to his injuries at the scene.

Locals disheartened online

On social media, South Africans expressed shock and sadness over the incident and lamented the high levels of crime in the country. Many people condemned the senseless killing of the young person and called on the law to take its course.

@Pramika Carol Chard wrote:

"I don't know whether to be sad or screaming angry!! Heartbreaking and soul-destroying headline."

@Mondli Mabaso said:

"What a terrible story. Rest in peace young man. We're without a doubt a deeply dysfunctional society. Condolences to the family."

@Enid Son added:

"The crime in our country is completely out of control. So sad for his family - he hasn't had a chance to live."

