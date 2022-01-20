SAPS members in Gauteng have arrested a man on charges of murder and attempted murder after he lured four children to a field in Boipatong and killed two

Two of the children were the suspect's ex-girlfriend's children and the other two were her nephews

The alleged killer is facing two murder charges and two attempted murder charges after one boy escaped and contacted the police

JOHANNESBURG - SAPS officials in Gauteng have arrested a man, aged 40, on charges of murder and attempted murder after he lured four children to a field in Boipatong and killed two.

Two of the children were the suspect's ex-girlfriend's children and the other two were her nephews. He took them to the field on Tuesday, 18 January and tied three of the four children to trees. The fourth child escaped while the suspect was tying up another child.

According to eNCA, the escaped child begged for help and got someone to contact SAPS on his behalf. The police found the three children and found that two had been strangled to death and one required hospitalisation.

Police arrive at the scene of the crime

Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, a spokesperson for Gauteng SAPS, said that once the escaped boy's neighbour contacted the police, they immediately travelled to the scene. Masondo added that the deceased boys were seven and 11 years old, News24 reports.

"The suspect, who has been on the run since the incident, was traced and arrested by the police in Johannesburg on Wednesday," Masondo said.

On Friday, 21 December, the accused will have his first court appearance on four serious charges. The evidence against him is forceful, as is the feeling among citizens who are outraged by all aspects of the case.

South Africans react to Boipatong murder case

@Ma_LoJ remarked:

"I'm sad the community didn't finish him off."

@DizzyBlond5 asked:

"What is wrong with men?"

@lourensvandijk said:

"It isn't a good look."

@ZulekhaHassim1 shared:

"Killing these children is robbing SA of its youth, who are our future investment. I pray for the families of those boys. May their souls RIP."

