14 People Killed in Two Separate Alleged Drug-Related Attacks in KwaZulu-Natal

Two separate incidents resulted in 14 people being tragically killed in drug-related attacks in KwaZulu-Natal

One attack took place in Richmond where eight people were killed including a teenage girl

In a separate attack in Inanda, six men were killed aged between 17 and 26-years-old

DURBAN - 14 People have been killed in alleged drug-related killings in KwaZulu-Natal. One incident took place in Richmond where eight people were killed and another one took place in Inanda, where an additional six people died.

Police are investigating two separate incidents in which 14 people were killed. Photo credit: @Souyh African Police

Source: Facebook

Richmond

Eight people have been killed in Richmond, KwaZulu-Natal. Neighbours heard gunshots and investigated.

They found eight victims were aged 15 to 41 and according to reports the home was allegedly being used as a drug den. Among the dead is a teenage girl.

eNCA reported that the police have launched an investigation. Civil rights activist Yusuf Abrahamjee also reported on the incident.

"Eight people have been killed at a homestead in KZN. The attack at Esigcakini took place last night. It is apparently drug-related. Two other people were wounded."

Inanda

In a similar incident, six men aged between 17 and 26-years-old. According to The Citizen a car parked near a local tuck shop where the victims were seated.

The occupants of the vehicle proceeded to open fire, killing the men.

