KWAZULU-NATAL – A suspected armed robber has been rushed to hospital under police guard after he was apprehended while forensics were processing a crime scene.

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A suspected armed robber woke up while SAPS was processing a crime scene after a fatal shootout. Image: @DasenThathiah

Source: Twitter

The suspect woke up while the team from forensics was photographing the scene of a fatal shooting in KwaMsane on 2 June 2026. The shootout, which was between members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and armed robbery suspects, left two men dead.

Suspects were wanted in connection with armed robbery

According to police, officers received information about an armed robbery in Hluhluwe in the early hours of the morning.

“Police responded swiftly, and the vehicle, which matched the description as relayed by the victim, was spotted driving along the N2 southbound. Police gave chase, and the Umkhanyakude District Task Team officers provided back-up,” the SAPS confirmed.

The chase continued from Hluhluwe to KwaMsane, where a shootout took place. Two suspects were fatally wounded, while the third, who police believed was dead, woke up while photos were taken of the scene.

He was then transported to the hospital under police guard. Police were able to recover three guns from the scene and are now searching for three more suspects.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News