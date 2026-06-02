GAUTENG—The leader of the Patriotic Alliance (PA), Gayton McKenzie, said that Liam Jacobs was never trusted within the PA following Jacobs' defection back to the Democratic Alliance (DA) on 31 May 2026.

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Gayton McKenzie slammed Liam Jacobs. Images: Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images and @LiamJacobsZA/ X

Source: UGC

He spoke in a video MDN News posted on its @MDNNewss X account. McKenzie criticised the DA's treatment of coloured members and rejected Jacobs' claims. McKenzie reacted to Jacobs' public return to his former party. McKenzie challenged Jacobs, stating that the DA does not allow coloured politicians to rise to top leadership positions despite their qualifications.

Gayton McKenzie criticises the Democratic Alliance

McKenzie said that the PA would not be deterred by Jacobs' departure. He said that Jacobs was praising his leadership just two weeks prior, despite now labelling him a dictator. The PA leader said that his party is growing and effectively competing against the DA on the ground. McKenzie said that the PA is prepared to defeat the DA in upcoming local contests in Swartland and added that while the DA utilises structures to destroy rival parties from within, his team remains resolute.

He further stated that no one in the PA trusted Jacobs during his time with the organisation. McKenzie concluded that Jacobs made his own choice to leave and questioned why his opponents remain obsessed with the PA's internal affairs. He stated that the PA will focus on its campaign on the ground rather than engaging in further public disputes over defectors.

View the tweet on X here:

PA will not vote against Ramaphosa: McKenzie

In a related article, Briefly News reported that McKenzie reiterated his unwavering support for President Cyril Ramaphosa. This as Ramaphosa faces possible impeachment.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News