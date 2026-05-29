Around 700 learners from schools in Kraaifontein marched in an anti-immigrant protest demanding that foreign nationals leave their schools and South Africa

Viral videos showed pupils in uniform marching through the streets, with some allegedly throwing stones, vandalising stalls and trying to force open school gates

The protests sparked heated debate online, with many South Africans expressing concern that growing anti-immigrant tensions are now influencing children

700 learners protested in Kraaifontein. Images: @WesternPulse88/X and Alexander Joe

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE - The growing anti-illegal immigration movement in South Africa has now worryingly spread to children, after hundreds of learners in Kraaifontein took to the streets demanding that foreign nationals leave their schools and the country.

Videos circulating on social media showed large groups of pupils in school uniform marching through the area while chanting anti-foreigner slogans.

What happened?

Around 700 learners from two schools participated in the protest on Wednesday, 27 May 2026. Some footage showed learners gathering outside locked school gates, with a few attempting to kick them open.

According to reports, some learners complained about the high number of Zimbabwean teachers at their schools, claiming they struggled to clearly understand their accents during lessons. Others raised concerns about the increasing number of foreign learners enrolled at schools in the area.

See videos of the protest here:

Police say students became violent

Police spokesperson F.C. Van Wyk confirmed that the demonstrations turned disruptive at times.

“Learners threw stones at passing vehicles and vandalised roadside stalls as they moved through the neighbourhood to mobilise more pupils from other schools,” Van Wyk said.

The Western Cape Education Department said the incidents appeared to have started at Masibambane Secondary School before spreading to nearby schools. They further said the matter is currently under investigation

Despite the unrest, the department said schools remained operational, and teaching continued, although some learners left the school premises during the disruptions.

A Kraaifontein high school has since reportedly instituted disciplinary proceedings against learners linked to the protest.

Social media weighs in

The demonstrations have triggered strong reactions online, with many people worried that the lack of government intervention around immigration tensions is now influencing children.

@MoketleMokoene said:

"Children do what they see, not just what you tell them. March on March and any other political party that goes around intimidating African legal and illegal foreigners should be ashamed of themselves. You are not teaching children to be proud South Africans, you are teaching them who to fear and who to blame."

“@Godfreykukp commented:

"Children should be taught unity, not hatred. Sad situation to witness in 2026."

@marseck566938 said:

"I wonder who funds this chaos. They are teaching violence to these kids. These kids are the future of SA."

Others blamed the South African government for failing to adequately address the tensions in time.

@felabayomi wrote:

"If the South African government can’t curtail this, the African Union needs to consider sending military forces to South Africa."

@FanieSP asked;

"My my, aren't the ANC failures all coming home to roost?"

South Africans are shocked that the March and March movement has spread to influence children. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Operation Dudula launches campaign against illegal immigrants in schools

Previously, Briefly News reported that Operation Dudula gathered in Diepkloof, Johannesburg, alongside parents whose children had not been placed for the 2026 academic year. Operation Dudula, which has also launched a campaign targeting illegal immigrants in public healthcare facilities, has now set its sights on schools. The organisation previously stated that it would continue its operations, including efforts aimed at the removal of undocumented foreign nationals’ children from public schools.

Source: Briefly News