Police are investigating a case of murder after a 33-year-old man was shot dead inside a restaurant in Cape Town

A bystander at the scene provided more details about the incident and what was taken from the man before the gunmen fled

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the shooting, while discussing how the city was no longer as safe

Briefly News reached out to the Western Cape police, who provided more details about the tragic incident

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South Africans expressed fear and frustration after a man was shot dead inside the News Café on Marine Circle, Table View. Image: Community Medics

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE - South Africans are in disbelief following a brazen shooting inside a popular Cape Town restaurant in broad daylight.

Citizens took to social media to debate the shooting, after a 33-year-old man was shot and killed while sitting in the News Café on Marine Circle, Table View.

The man’s laptop and phone were stolen following the shooting on 25 May 2026, but no other patrons or staff were targeted in the incident.

Bystander recalls tragic shooting

An individual on scene described what transpired, recalling that two men just walked into the establishment and shot the man. The victim is believed to be a regular at the restaurant.

“Two guys went in and shot the guy. They shot him. Six bullets. They took his phone and laptop,” the bystander stated.

Motive for the attack is unknown

Western Cape police confirmed to Briefly News that a case of murder was registered at the Table View Police Station following the shooting, which happened at approximately 2 pm.

“The circumstances surrounding this fatal shooting incident are under investigation. The motive for the attack is yet to be determined, and arrests are yet to be made,” police spokesperson FC van Wyk said.

Emergency services raced to the scene after a man was shot dead at approximately 2 pm. Image: Community Medics

Source: Facebook

South Africans debate the latest murder

Social media users weighed in on the shooting, with some expressing disbelief at the rising crime rate in the city, while others debated what led to the murder.

Pieter Snyman stated:

“This could have happened anywhere. It may have been a hit. Nothing to do with the area, other than it was in Cape Town. JP Smith's 16th most dangerous city in the world, where parking fines are a top priority.”

Paula Lipman Mulligan exclaimed:

“Cape Town is so dangerous, and nothing is being done.”

Liezel Van Heerden said:

“I feel sorry for the staff that was at work.”

Jamie Franken agreed:

“My husband and I go to News Café often for breakfast or lunch. The owner is the nicest guy, and we know a lot of staff by name. I truly feel so bad for them. It must have been so traumatic.”

Ana-Maria Delgado urged:

“People stop guessing. A man died, which is very sad for his family. Speculating about how and why and saying drugs or guns, or whatever, does not help.”

Margaret Hewitt agreed:

“Don’t insinuate, please. The family is suffering already.”

Diane Brooks added:

“This is becoming the norm now.”

Jacqui Valentine stated:

“It's absolutely tragic that this is happening more than usual, and folks don't have any respect for family or lives.”

Western Cape investigating numerous murders

Briefly News also reported that the province's Serious and Violent Crime Unit was already investigating several shootings across the province over three days.

The South African Police Service is investigating whether the deaths of seven people in five shootings are linked to one another in Khayamandi in Stellenbosch.

Police in the province also launched manhunts after six men were shot dead in Khayelitsha within hours of each other.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News