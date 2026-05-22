Police launched an investigation after reports emerged that a person dressed in a Pink Panther-style costume was allegedly seen following children

Witnesses claimed the costumed individual appeared in several locations, while a local realtor’s video showed the unusual sighting

Authorities distributed flyers across neighbourhoods and businesses as investigators worked to identify the person and establish exactly what happened

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A strange case in Fredericksburg, Virginia, has drawn widespread attention after police launched a search for a person dressed in a Pink Panther-style costume who was allegedly seen following children near a bus stop.

The visual showed a human dressed as pink panther. Image: @news.com.au

Source: TikTok

A viral TikTok clip shared by @news.com.au on 22 May 2026, highlighted growing concern around the incident, which reportedly happened around 4:30 p.m. near Lafayette Boulevard and the Olde Greenwich area. Fredericksburg Police later distributed flyers across neighbourhoods and businesses asking members of the public to help identify the individual.

According to reports and the page @news.com.au witnesses spotted the costumed person in multiple locations. Local realtor Russ Ray said he first noticed the unusual figure walking along Lafayette Boulevard on May 14. Finding the sight strange, he recorded a short TikTok video asking locals what was happening. The witnesses said:

“I’m seeing a person in a pink panther-looking costume. I thought that was a little bizarre, so I shot a quick video and put it on TikTok saying, ‘What’s going on, Fredericksburg?’”

Masked man prompts police investigation

A convenience store manager also reportedly encountered the person when they entered her store and walked toward the wine section. She claimed part of the mask appeared damaged, allowing her to identify the person as male. Staff and customers allegedly asked him to remove the costume mask, but he reportedly left without speaking.

Authorities have not announced any arrests or confirmed criminal charges. Police are continuing to investigate and have urged anyone with information to come forward as they work to establish exactly what happened. People in the comments were stunned, wondering who the person behind the costume is and what their intention was.

The picture showed an area close to a school. Image: @news.com.au

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok clip below:

The internet call the kidnapper out

Ozwheelscollector wrote:

“Is this in Aus?”

Julian asked:

“Virginia, as in the US state? Or is there somewhere in Aus called Virginia?”

Maddison wrote:

“What has happened to the world?”

Tsuyu Asui wrote:

“Is this in NZ?”

Question wrote:

“Why, bro?”

Kate wrote:

“Excuse me?”

Grayson314 wrote:

“That’s not cool.”

Saimere wrote:

“Sorry.”

Alex wrote:

“That’s not okay.”

Mandarra said:

“I’m sorry, what?”

3 Other Briefly News stories about kidnappings

A Thai plastic surgeon on Thursday described drinking pond water to survive during three weeks of captivity at the hands of gun-toting kidnappers in Mali.

Madagascar police confirmed Tuesday that officers killed 19 people and injured 21 others after opening fire on what was described as a lynch mob angered over the kidnapping of an albino child.

Gunmen from a criminal gang have kidnapped 36 people after attacking several villages and two churches in northwest Nigeria, a local government official said Monday.

Source: Briefly News