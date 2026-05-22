Police are investigating after a 75-year-old woman died following a confrontation inside a Tim Hortons branch involving restaurant staff

Authorities said surveillance footage, witness interviews and forensic findings form part of the ongoing investigation into what happened

Officials confirmed the woman later became unresponsive inside the store, while investigators continue waiting for final findings surrounding her death

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Authorities in Indiana are continuing investigations after a 75-year-old woman died following a physical altercation inside a Tim Hortons restaurant in Fort Wayne.

The picture showed 75-year-old woman who died after an altercation. Image: @kare11news

Source: TikTok

The incident gained attention after @kare11news posted about the case on 21 May 2026. According to police information, Anita Grayson reportedly entered the restaurant on May 13 to dispute an issue involving a drive-thru order. Investigators said Grayson allegedly began arguing with a teenage employee before a 20-year-old shift supervisor stepped in. Police claim the supervisor repeatedly asked the woman to leave before tensions escalated further.

Authorities allege Grayson attempted to move toward the younger employee, leading the shift lead to intervene physically. Police reports state an altercation followed, during which both individuals allegedly ended up on the ground. Surveillance footage reviewed by investigators reportedly formed part of the evidence in the case.

Autopsy finds no major injuries after fatal confrontation

After the confrontation ended, Grayson allegedly sat down inside the restaurant before later collapsing. Emergency personnel responded and attempted life-saving measures before she was transported to the hospital. She later died while at the hospital.

Investigators confirmed homicide detectives and crime scene specialists reviewed evidence. However, officials said the cause and manner of death remain pending while prosecutors continue examining findings from witness statements, surveillance footage and forensic investigations. An autopsy reportedly found no major physical injuries contributing directly to her death. The police said the investigation remains open. The internet were saddened by the woman's death, with many saying violence is not the solution for anything.

The visual on the left showed the late Anita in her car. Image: @kare11news

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

The internet debate on who was faulty

Dynomight wrote:

“Is the worker okay?”

Northern Mommy wrote:

“Keep your hands to yourself.”

Kris wrote:

“Both of them are wrong.”

Ama wrote:

“The news is telling a different story from what I’m seeing.”

Ms Simone from Harlem wrote:

“That’s not the original video I saw. 😥”

Don-Don wrote:

“Respect your elders! 🙏🏽”

Giovanna Maria Silenzia Bruna wrote:

“Why didn’t they call the police first?”

Fleebagdsnuts wrote:

“And this is why we respectfully talk to people about messed-up orders.”

Bilal898 wrote:

“Over nothing. 😔”

3 Other Briefly News stories about drive-thrus

A woman posted a TikTok video experiencing a new service at a popular South African family restaurant, with many wondering if it was a good idea or if whether they're ruining the tradition of it.

A young, adorable girl drove her mini electric car through a KFC drive-thru and successfully placed her own order, leaving Mzansi impressed by her courage and confidence.

A woman on Instagram shared a clip of what she called Afrikaner 'cowboys' at a drive-thru at McDonald's, sparking reactions on social media from netizens.

Source: Briefly News