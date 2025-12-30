A woman on Instagram shared a clip of what she called Afrikaner 'cowboys' at a drive-thru at McDonald's

She described what the three people were wearing and referred to what they were doing as life goals

Social media users gathered in the comment section to express their amusement at what they had seen on their screens

Afrikaner 'cowboys' at a McDonald's drive-thru stunned people online. Images: jessicaphoto / Getty Images, @raine.dunn / Instagram

Source: UGC

A woman in the Free State, Raine Dunn, excitedly shared a video of Afrikaner 'cowboys' ready to place their order at a McDonald's drive-thru. The rare sighting amused many people online.

Raine, who uploaded the video on Instagram on 28 December 2025, zoomed in on three people on horseback wearing their "kortbroek and vellies" and called their actions "life goals." While drive-thrus are usually reserved for motorists who want to skip the queue inside the restaurant, there is nothing stopping people using other modes of transportation from doing the same.

Afrikaner 'cowboys' bring smiles to internet users

Many members of the online community took to the comment section with jokes and laughter after seeing the horseback riders on their screens.

The three horseback riders thoroughly amused social media users. Image: The Good Brigade

Source: Getty Images

@rhinemokhonoana told people on the internet:

"Nothing wrong here, except how are they going to hold the hot fries with burgers while balancing the cupholder with ice-cold Coke on a gallop?"

@anubis_dog_god shared in the comments:

"We used to do that in the UK, then McDonald's stopped us."

@vanofthemerwe laughed and asked:

"Well, have you seen the price of petrol?"

@orbitalroxy jokingly referred to a classic nursery rhyme and stated:

"Old McDonald had a farm, now he has a fast food franchise."

@mdu_mhlabathi noted with a chuckle:

"Pure horsepower."

Watch the Instagram reel on Raine's account below:

Source: Briefly News