“This Is So Risky”: Man in Cape Town Shows Off ATM Drive-Thru, Mzansi Reacts

A gent in the mother city left many people amazed after he showed off an ATM drive-thru in a video making rounds online

The footage sparked a widespread reaction online, and it gained massive traction on TikTok

South Africans reacted as they flooded the comments section, cracking jokes while some expressed their thoughts

One gentleman in Cape Town left South Africans talking over his recent discovery, and he took to social media to show it off.

A man in Cape Town showed off an ATM drive-thru in South Africa. Image: @gavinguccifiedmat

Source: TikTok

Man shows off an ATM drive-thru in Cape Town

A guy filmed his experience as he pulled up to an ATM belonging to Standard Bank located in a drive-thru area. This allowed him to withdraw cash without leaving his car. The video shared by TikTok user @gavinguccifiedmat left Mzansi viewers intrigued and amused.

The footage gained massive traction on social media, with people discussing the innovation of such a particular service in South Africa.

While taking to his TikTok comments, @gavinguccifiedmat explained how safe and convenient the ATM is by saying:

"This particular one, there is security, and there is no space between the car and the machine."

Take a look at the video below:

Mzansi reacts to the ATM drive-thru video

South Africans had mixed reactions as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts on the ATM drive-thru TikTok video.

Maziya was amused:

"Drive-thru ATM booming."

Fifla06 expressed:

"This is so risky. They will take your money and car same time. SA is not there yet."

Sahcrid Sells

"Thank goodness it's not Capitec."

Cee inquired:

"How safe is this, though? I see someone running past and snatching that cash."

Elmond shared:

"People need to understand SA is not ready for such in any form, this is like painting a cracked wall."

User commented

"This is a bad idea money coming out then you'll see a blur running across."

Woman’s Capitec card withdrawal from FNB ATM

Briefly News previously reported that one lady skipped the Capitec lines and withdrew from FNB, which caused quite a massive stir on social media among Mzansi netizens.

A stunner who goes by the TikTok handle @musa_mini_mgengwana1 showed her viewers that it is possible to withdraw money from an FNB ATM using your Capitec card. In the video, the lady arrives at an ATM and finds many people queuing in line at the Capitec ATM.

Source: Briefly News