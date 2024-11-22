A Tesla Optimus robot shocked onlookers by asking for personal space during an event, and the video has TikTokkers shook

The viral footage shows the robot setting boundaries when people around it get too close for comfort

People in the comments sections are voicing their fears about the role of robots in our future lives

A video of a Tesla Optimus robot interacting with people stunned netizens. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @lal888_/TikTok

Move over, Siri—Tesla’s Optimus robot is here with its own set of boundaries! A viral TikTok video has social media buzzing after a Tesla robot politely but firmly asked for personal space.

Tesla robot shows personality

The video shows one guy introducing himself and chatting with Optimus about his capabilities.

Towards the end of the clip curious attendees watching the interaction got a little too close and the bot quickly told them to back off.

"Excuse me, personal space please."

TikTok video of Optimus goes viral

The clip on the TikTok account @lal888_ is now sitting at 2.4 million views and over 100,000 likes and shares.

Watch the video below:

A lot of netizens were fascinated by the moment however others were creeped out by the bot's lifelike personality.

See some comments below:

@Wolfvonhinslik stated:

"I'm 99% sure these are remotely controlled by people."

@DanyTensai posted:

"That is a tesla employer with a microphone."

@Rach commented:

"So they gave the robots attitudes huh?"

@Catflo joked:

"This is spooky. Seemed like Optimus was about to have a panic attack and was overwhelmed, then asked for personal space. OMG!"

@TakaBuchume wrote:

"They sound so human-like. Is there actualy a person behind them or something or are they being remote-controlled in a call centre somewhere?"

@Blondiey mentioned:

"Nope. This is not what I signed up for in life. I've seen Terminator."

@rickythompson2406 suggested:

"Ask if it will defend itself if someone is trying to break it."

@abel__x_x added:

"Optimus has trust issues. 😂😂"

